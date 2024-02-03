https://sputnikglobe.com/20240203/us-senators-seal-deal-on-bold-border-policy-but-house-could-block-passage-1116573771.html

US Senators Seal Deal on Bold Border Policy, but House Could Block Passage

President Biden's proposed $110 billion package to cater to the migrant crisis at the US southern border, humanitarian assistance for conflicts in the world, funding for allies, and others will face a critical test vote in Congress next week, as Republicans refuse to compromise on border security policy.

US Senate Republicans and Democrats have struck a deal to revamp the US asylum system at the Mexico border, part of a broader national security package proposed by President Joe Biden.Lead Democrat negotiator, Senator Chris Murphy, posted on X that the bill's text set to be unveiled this weekend was still a work in progress. The package is slated for a crucial test vote in the coming week, but it faces hurdles in Congress, particularly from Republicans critical of compromises on border security policy.Senate Republicans initially requested that the package incorporate border policy changes, but former President Donald Trump, the GOP presidential primary frontrunner, openly opposes the legislation.Despite sticking points, the negotiators have worked for months to secure bipartisan support from moderates in Congress. The bill's details are yet to be scrutinized, leaving uncertainty about garnering bipartisan support to pass it.Conservatives on the right oppose continued funding for Ukraine and any compromise on border enforcement. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson is waiting to see the draft bill before passing judgment. Some legislators argue against enacting immigration laws in an election year, claiming presidents already have sufficient authority on border issues.Senator Tommy Tuberville criticized the Republican leadership for acting under pressure. He argued against the necessity for a new border policy, saying the existing one is workable.Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a key figure in crafting the bill, defended it, stressing the legislation addresses managing the increasing number of asylum seekers. The bill aims to expedite the asylum process, while also making it more challenging to enter the system and denying the ability to apply for asylum in unmanageable situations.Under the Biden administration, The US-Mexico border has already become a humanitarian and national security disaster that continues to worsen. Incompetent responses from the White House have raised tensions.Ruy Teixeira, author and Democratic analyst, explained that senior officers at the Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Department of Homeland Security agencies suggested options on stemming the flow of illegal immigrants to Biden's advisors, but the recommendations were ignored due to the incompetence of the administration's political appointees, according to a publication by the Center for Immigration Studies.

