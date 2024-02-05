https://sputnikglobe.com/20240205/israeli-forces-detain-senior-officials-of-palestine-red-crescent-al-amal-hospital---prcs-1116601957.html
Israeli Forces Detain Senior Officials of Palestine Red Crescent, Al-Amal Hospital - PRCS
Israeli Forces Detain Senior Officials of Palestine Red Crescent, Al-Amal Hospital - PRCS
Israeli troops have detained Dr. Haider Al-Qaddura, an executive committee member of the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) who also serves as the general manager of Al-Amal Hospital, as well as Maher Atallah, the hospital’s administrative director, PRCS said on Monday
"The occupation forces summoned both the Executive Committee member of the PRCS and the General Manager of Al-Amal Hospital, Dr. Haider Al-Qaddura, along with the hospital's Administrative Director, Maher Atallah, and took them to an unknown location," the health charity said on social media. Al-Amal Hospital in the southern Gazan city of Khan Younis doubles as the PRCS headquarters. It has been taking care of more than a hundred patients and over 7,000 displaced people. The facility has been de facto non-functional for over two weeks as the Israeli siege has prevented ambulances and injured patients from accessing it. The PRCS complained that the hospital was about to run out of fuel, food and medical supplies. The PRCS said on Monday it was informed by the International Committee of the Red Cross that Israel had approved safe passage for the displaced so they could leave the hospital. Hundreds have started to move toward Al-Mawasi, a Palestinian Bedouin settlement in the very south of the Gaza Strip.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli troops have detained Dr. Haider Al-Qaddura, an executive committee member of the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) who also serves as the general manager of Al-Amal Hospital, as well as Maher Atallah, the hospital’s administrative director, PRCS said on Monday.