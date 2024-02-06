International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Troops Occupy Better Strategic Ground in Donetsk Region
Russian Troops Occupy Better Strategic Ground in Donetsk Region
On Tuesday, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) shared the latest news on the Russian military's triumphs throughout the special operation zone.
Advancing Onward Through the Donetsk Region
Ukrainian forces lost as many as 290 soldiers who ended up killed or wounded, in addition, two infantry fighting vehicles, and three combat vehicles were disabled.During a counter battery mission, Russian units successfully destroyed various US-made military equipment including an M777 artillery system, a Msta-B howitzer, and an AN/TPQ-50 lightweight counter mortar radar (LCMR) belonging to the Ukrainian forces.Moscow's Military Gains in Other Special Op Areas
Russia's operational and tactical air force, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery successfully destroyed a Ukrainian armory that housed air defense equipment. In addition, the forces targeted Ukrainian personnel and military equipment spread across 112 districts, the MoD added. The ministry also provided updates on the situation unfolding in the Krasny Liman area.Russian forces also repelled six attempted Ukrainian attacks near Kupyansk and another one south of Donetsk, where Ukraine lost as many as 195 troops.
Russian Troops Occupy Better Strategic Ground in Donetsk Region

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) shared the latest news on the Russian military's triumphs throughout the special operation zone.

Advancing Onward Through the Donetsk Region

"In the Donetsk area, Battlegroup Yug's units took better strategic positions, [Russian soldiers] repelled seven enemy attacks and hammered Ukrainian troops and equipment near Kleshcheevka, Andreyevka, Kurdyumovka, Novgorod, Georgievka and Katerinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic,” the MoD statement reads.

Ukrainian forces lost as many as 290 soldiers who ended up killed or wounded, in addition, two infantry fighting vehicles, and three combat vehicles were disabled.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian PoW - 70% of My Battalion 'Slaughtered' in 14 Days
During a counter battery mission, Russian units successfully destroyed various US-made military equipment including an M777 artillery system, a Msta-B howitzer, and an AN/TPQ-50 lightweight counter mortar radar (LCMR) belonging to the Ukrainian forces.

Moscow’s Military Gains in Other Special Op Areas

Russia's operational and tactical air force, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery successfully destroyed a Ukrainian armory that housed air defense equipment. In addition, the forces targeted Ukrainian personnel and military equipment spread across 112 districts, the MoD added. The ministry also provided updates on the situation unfolding in the Krasny Liman area.
"The enemy lost up to 240 soldiers, three armored combat vehicles, four military vehicles, and an Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer," the MoD said.
Russian forces also repelled six attempted Ukrainian attacks near Kupyansk and another one south of Donetsk, where Ukraine lost as many as 195 troops.
