Russian Troops Occupy Better Strategic Ground in Donetsk Region

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) shared the latest news on the Russian military's triumphs throughout the special operation zone.

Advancing Onward Through the Donetsk RegionUkrainian forces lost as many as 290 soldiers who ended up killed or wounded, in addition, two infantry fighting vehicles, and three combat vehicles were disabled.During a counter battery mission, Russian units successfully destroyed various US-made military equipment including an M777 artillery system, a Msta-B howitzer, and an AN/TPQ-50 lightweight counter mortar radar (LCMR) belonging to the Ukrainian forces.Moscow’s Military Gains in Other Special Op AreasRussia's operational and tactical air force, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery successfully destroyed a Ukrainian armory that housed air defense equipment. In addition, the forces targeted Ukrainian personnel and military equipment spread across 112 districts, the MoD added. The ministry also provided updates on the situation unfolding in the Krasny Liman area.Russian forces also repelled six attempted Ukrainian attacks near Kupyansk and another one south of Donetsk, where Ukraine lost as many as 195 troops.

