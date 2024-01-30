https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/russian-troops-destroy-ukraines-german-made-iris-t-radar---mod-1116492125.html

Russian Troops Destroy Ukraine's German-Made IRIS-T Radar - MoD

On Tuesday, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) shared latest news on the success of the Russian forces throughout the special op zone.

In its latest report, the Defense Ministry declared that Russian troops had successfully hit Ukraine's German-made IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile radar with a high-precision strike.Advancement in Donetsk Region In the Donetsk area, Russian units of the Yug Battle Group took better tactical positions using air, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, the Defense Ministry added.Russian forces hammered Ukrainian troops and equipment in the settlements of Krasnoye, Andreyevka, Novomikhaylovka, Kurdumovka and Georgiyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).Developments in Kupyansk and Krasny Liman Ukrainian forces have suffered about 430 casualties in the Kupyansk and Krasny Liman areas over the past 24 hours, the MoD reported.

