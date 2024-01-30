https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/russian-troops-destroy-ukraines-german-made-iris-t-radar---mod-1116492125.html
Russian Troops Destroy Ukraine's German-Made IRIS-T Radar - MoD
On Tuesday, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) shared latest news on the success of the Russian forces throughout the special op zone.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/19/1115199454_0:112:3246:1938_1920x0_80_0_0_2bc8d1abb83b0b9a27327fef1d19147d.jpg
In its latest report, the Defense Ministry declared that Russian troops had successfully hit Ukraine's German-made IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile radar with a high-precision strike.Advancement in Donetsk Region In the Donetsk area, Russian units of the Yug Battle Group took better tactical positions using air, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, the Defense Ministry added.Russian forces hammered Ukrainian troops and equipment in the settlements of Krasnoye, Andreyevka, Novomikhaylovka, Kurdumovka and Georgiyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).Developments in Kupyansk and Krasny Liman Ukrainian forces have suffered about 430 casualties in the Kupyansk and Krasny Liman areas over the past 24 hours, the MoD reported.
Russian Troops Destroy Ukraine's German-Made IRIS-T Radar - MoD
On Tuesday, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) shared the latest news on the successes of the Russian forces throughout the special operation zone.
In its latest report, the Defense Ministry declared
that Russian troops had successfully hit Ukraine's German-made IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile radar with a high-precision strike.
"Over the past 24 hours, [Russian units] destroyed a Ukrainian fuel depot, German-made IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile complex radar station, as well as Ukrainian troops and military equipment in 112 districts," the MoD reported.
Advancement in Donetsk Region
In the Donetsk area, Russian units of the Yug Battle Group
took better tactical positions using air, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, the Defense Ministry added.
Russian forces hammered Ukrainian troops
and equipment in the settlements of Krasnoye, Andreyevka, Novomikhaylovka, Kurdumovka and Georgiyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic
(DPR).
"The enemy lost up to 310 soldiers, both killed and wounded, two tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles and 11 combat vehicles. In addition, during the counter-battery fight, Russian troops hit a Polish Krab self-propelled howitzer and two Msta-B howitzers," the Defense Ministry announced.
Developments in Kupyansk and Krasny Liman
Ukrainian forces have suffered about 430 casualties in the Kupyansk and Krasny Liman areas over the past 24 hours, the MoD reported.
"Enemy losses [in Krasny Liman] amounted to about 290 military personnel, three tanks, four armored combat vehicles and five combat vehicles," the MoD noted, adding that Ukraine also lost 140 personnel in Kupyansk.