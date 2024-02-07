https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/russia-attacked-ukrainian-defense-industry-enterprises-with-missiles-drones---mod-1116640686.html
Russia Attacked Ukrainian Defense Industry Enterprises With Missiles, Drones - MoD
Russia Attacked Ukrainian Defense Industry Enterprises With Missiles, Drones - MoD
The Russian armed forces launched a massive up strike with missiles and UAVs on Ukrainian defense industry enterprises on Wednesday morning, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said.
Developments in the Donetsk Region
Ukraine has lost up to 290 soldiers in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the MoD added.
Russia also repelled ten Ukrainian attacks near the settlements of Ivanovskoye, Pivdennoye, Shumy, and Pobeda in the Donetsk Region.
Russia repelled four attacks by Ukraine in the Kupyansk area with Kiev losing up to 275 soldiers, and the Russian military repelled two attacks near Krasny Liman, where Ukraine has lost 220 soldiers.
Kiev has lost up to 195 soldiers south of Donetsk in the past day, the ministry concluded.
Russia Attacked Ukrainian Defense Industry Enterprises With Missiles, Drones - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces launched a massive up strike with missiles and UAVs on Ukrainian defense industry enterprises on Wednesday morning, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said.
"This morning, the armed forces of Russia launched a massive strike with high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, against enterprises of the defense industry of Ukraine producing unmanned boats, coastal missile systems, missiles for multiple launch rocket systems and explosives," the MoD said in a statement.
The objective of the strike was achieved, and all objects were hit, the ministry added.
Developments in the Donetsk Region
Ukraine has lost up to 290 soldiers
in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the MoD added.
Russia also repelled ten Ukrainian attacks near the settlements of Ivanovskoye, Pivdennoye, Shumy, and Pobeda in the Donetsk Region
.
"The enemy lost up to 290 soldiers killed and injured, two armored combat vehicles and 13 military vehicles. During a counter battery mission, Russian units destroyed a US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery unit, a D-20 howitzer, two D-30 howitzers, and a Ukrainian ammunition depot," the MoD noted.
Russia repelled four attacks by Ukraine in the Kupyansk area with Kiev losing up to 275 soldiers, and the Russian military repelled two attacks near Krasny Liman
, where Ukraine has lost 220 soldiers.
Kiev has lost up to 195 soldiers south of Donetsk in the past day, the ministry concluded.