https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/russian-tu-95ms-missile-carriers-fly-over-bering-chukchi-seas-neutral-waters---mod-1116638177.html
Russian Tu-95MS Missile Carriers Fly Over Bering, Chukchi Seas' Neutral Waters - MoD
Russian Tu-95MS Missile Carriers Fly Over Bering, Chukchi Seas' Neutral Waters - MoD
Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers have conducted a planned flight over neutral waters of the Bering and Chukchi seas, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Wednesday
2024-02-07T08:38+0000
2024-02-07T08:38+0000
2024-02-07T08:38+0000
military
russia
russian ministry of defense
russian aerospace forces
tu-95ms
ministry of defense (mod)
bering sea
chukchi sea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107457705_16:0:1196:664_1920x0_80_0_0_fa59fd88c0e6464651d16d776594071e.png
"Two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers of the long-range aviation of the Russian aerospace forces performed a planned flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Bering and Chukchi seas. The flight lasted about nine hours," the MoD said in a statement.The Tu-95MS strategic bombers are part of the long-range aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces and a component of the Russian nuclear triad. They usually carry weapons like Kh-55 long-range cruise missiles.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/watch-russian-strategic-missile-carriers-bombers-fly-over-arctic-1112587809.html
russia
bering sea
chukchi sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107457705_163:0:1048:664_1920x0_80_0_0_6fd52e5b3038ea6a7e518f10594bffd3.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
new russian jets, russian missile carriers, russian tu-95ms missile carriers, russian tu-95ms, what missile carriers does russia have, russia's military drills
new russian jets, russian missile carriers, russian tu-95ms missile carriers, russian tu-95ms, what missile carriers does russia have, russia's military drills
Russian Tu-95MS Missile Carriers Fly Over Bering, Chukchi Seas' Neutral Waters - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers have conducted a planned flight over neutral waters of the Bering and Chukchi seas, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Wednesday.