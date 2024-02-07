https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/russian-tu-95ms-missile-carriers-fly-over-bering-chukchi-seas-neutral-waters---mod-1116638177.html

Russian Tu-95MS Missile Carriers Fly Over Bering, Chukchi Seas' Neutral Waters - MoD

Russian Tu-95MS Missile Carriers Fly Over Bering, Chukchi Seas' Neutral Waters - MoD

Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers have conducted a planned flight over neutral waters of the Bering and Chukchi seas, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Wednesday

2024-02-07T08:38+0000

2024-02-07T08:38+0000

2024-02-07T08:38+0000

military

russia

russian ministry of defense

russian aerospace forces

tu-95ms

ministry of defense (mod)

bering sea

chukchi sea

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107457705_16:0:1196:664_1920x0_80_0_0_fa59fd88c0e6464651d16d776594071e.png

"Two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers of the long-range aviation of the Russian aerospace forces performed a planned flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Bering and Chukchi seas. The flight lasted about nine hours," the MoD said in a statement.The Tu-95MS strategic bombers are part of the long-range aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces and a component of the Russian nuclear triad. They usually carry weapons like Kh-55 long-range cruise missiles.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/watch-russian-strategic-missile-carriers-bombers-fly-over-arctic-1112587809.html

russia

bering sea

chukchi sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new russian jets, russian missile carriers, russian tu-95ms missile carriers, russian tu-95ms, what missile carriers does russia have, russia's military drills