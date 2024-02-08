https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/russian-assets-worth-over-711mln-frozen-in-netherlands-as-of-january-11-1116663789.html

Russian Assets Worth Over $711Mln Frozen in Netherlands as of January 11

Assets of individuals and legal entities from Russia worth more than 660 million euros ($711 million) were frozen in the Netherlands as of January 11, Russian Ambassador Vladimir Tarabrin said on Thursday

Moscow has maintained that such an attempt goes in violation of the international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry has dismissed the freezing of Russian assets as theft.Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said last week that the EU plan to seize Russian central bank assets was an "escalation of economic aggression" and a trade war, and warned that Russia would respond in a correspondingly harsh manner. She said that any attempt to confiscate Russian assets would be a gross violation of the West’s own law, international rules and bilateral obligations.Last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin dubbed the West’s asset seizure as “unseemly business,” and stressed that “stealing other people’s assets has never brought anyone good”.

