https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/biden-admits-us-has-had-more-shootings-in-2024-than-there-have-been-days-in-year-1116800339.html

Biden Admits US Has Had More Shootings in 2024 Than There Have Been Days in Year

The United States has already seen more shootings in 2024 than there have been days in the year, President Joe Biden said following the deadly shooting at the Kansas City Super Bowl parade

2024-02-15T13:39+0000

americas

joe biden

kansas city

kansas

congress

us

mass shooting

gun violence

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/05/1096992221_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4f2ff8e51eaf4c5f92b766c2651a602f.jpg

"Today’s events should move us, shock us, shame us into acting," Biden said in a statement on Wednesday. "We’ve now had more mass shootings in 2024 than there have been days in the year." Biden said that the Super Bowl is the most unifying event in the United States, and "for this joy to be turned to tragedy today in Kansas City cuts deep in the American soul." Biden has called on the Congress to act to ban assault weapons, limit high-capacity magazines, and enhance background checks. The president said the First Lady and he pray for those killed and injured in Kansas City, and for "our country to find the resolve to end this senseless epidemic of gun violence tearing us at the seams."

2024

