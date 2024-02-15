https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/biden-admits-us-has-had-more-shootings-in-2024-than-there-have-been-days-in-year-1116800339.html
Biden Admits US Has Had More Shootings in 2024 Than There Have Been Days in Year
The United States has already seen more shootings in 2024 than there have been days in the year, President Joe Biden said following the deadly shooting at the Kansas City Super Bowl parade
"Today's events should move us, shock us, shame us into acting," Biden said in a statement on Wednesday. "We've now had more mass shootings in 2024 than there have been days in the year." Biden said that the Super Bowl is the most unifying event in the United States, and "for this joy to be turned to tragedy today in Kansas City cuts deep in the American soul." Biden has called on the Congress to act to ban assault weapons, limit high-capacity magazines, and enhance background checks. The president said the First Lady and he pray for those killed and injured in Kansas City, and for "our country to find the resolve to end this senseless epidemic of gun violence tearing us at the seams."
Biden Admits US Has Had More Shootings in 2024 Than There Have Been Days in Year
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has already seen more shootings in 2024 than there have been days in the year, President Joe Biden said following the deadly shooting at the Kansas City Super Bowl parade.
"Today’s events should move us, shock us, shame us into acting
," Biden said in a statement on Wednesday. "We’ve now had more mass shootings in 2024 than there have been days in the year
."
On Wednesday, shots were fired in Kansas City, Missouri, near the site of the Super Bowl parade, leaving at least one person dead and over 20 injured. Three people are in custody, with the motive still unknown.
Biden said that the Super Bowl is the most unifying event in the United States, and "for this joy to be turned to tragedy today in Kansas City cuts deep in the American soul."
26 December 2023, 23:18 GMT
Biden has called on the Congress to act to ban assault weapons, limit high-capacity magazines, and enhance background checks.
The president said the First Lady and he pray for those killed and injured in Kansas City, and for "our country to find the resolve to end this senseless epidemic of gun violence tearing us at the seams
."