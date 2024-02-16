‘Secret for Six Years’ - US Intel Spied on Trump Staff Before 2016 Russian Collusion Claims - Report

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/a-secret-for-six-years---us-ic-spied-on-trump-staff-before-2016-russian-collusion-claims---report-1116811712.html

Three journalists recently published an article in which they allege that the United States Intelligence Community (IC), including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), illegally requested its English speaking counterparts—the “Five Eyes” including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand--- to spy on former President Donald Trump advisors and campaign aides before he was elected to the White House in 2016.

Three journalists recently published an article in which they allege that the United States Intelligence Community (IC), including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), illegally requested its English speaking counterparts—the “Five Eyes” including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand--- to spy on former President Donald Trump advisors and campaign aides before he was elected to the White House in 2016.Ray McGovern, who served as a CIA analyst for 27 years, returned to Sputnik’s The Critical Hour and explained his experience with the "Russiagate" conspiracy, adding that the truth was hidden from Americans for more than six years.“When we heard that there were charges of Russian hacking, of the DNC emails, the two technical directors, former, of the National Security Agency (NSA) were put to work looking at what the evidence might be, and their conclusion was quite clear,” the CIA analyst explained.The CIA analyst then emphasized that there was no hacking involved in the incident.McGovern went on to explain that HPSCI interviewed the head of the cyber firm that looked at the accused DNC email hacking. Shawn Henry, said McGovern, was an experienced operative from the FBI and runs CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm. Adam Schiff, who was head of the House Intelligence from 2019 until 2023, had once asked Henry how the Russians orchestrated these “hacks”, said McGovern.“So most people think, most people think that Russia hacked the DNC and is responsible for President Trump. Last thing I'll say here is because this is just fresh tonight. Putin is asked by a reporter, 'who do you prefer, Biden or Trump?' And he says, 'Well, Biden's a very predictable guy, he's an old professional. We prefer Biden,’” the analyst said, in reference to President Vladimir Putin recently stating that Russia prefers to see US President Joe Biden win a second term because he is more experienced and predictable than Trump.Sputnik’s Wilmer Leon then asked McGovern about a recent report in which Amnesty International once again requested that the US drop their charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.Julia Hall, an Amnesty International expert on counter-terrorism and criminal justice in Europe, wrote that the “risk to publishers and investigative journalists around the world hangs in the balance. Should Julian Assange be sent to the US and prosecuted there, global media freedoms will be on trial, too.”The three investigative journalists, Michael Shellenberger, Matt Taibbi, and Alex Gutentag, also reported that Putin actually preferred former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to former President Donald Trump. Their report revealed that the HPSCI had information that showed Russians believing that Trump was unreliable and unsteady.

