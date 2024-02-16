https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/russia-will-expand-its-industrial-alliances---putin-1116829178.html
Russia Will Expand Its Industrial Alliances - Putin
On Friday, President Vladimir Putin held a comprehensive meeting on ways the government can support investment in Russian industrial sectors.
At the same time, Russia ought to have its own "technological keys" in critical sectors. It is vital that the scientific potential and human resources are focused there, the president stressed.
President Putin opened the meeting by saying that Russia is seeking to further strengthen multilateral industrial cooperation with foreign partners.
“We intend to expand international industrial and technological alliances and to build chains of cooperation with those colleagues from the Eurasian Economic Community and BRICS countries, from anywhere else really, with other countries and associations that are up for cooperation,” he said.
He emphasized that such alliances were essential, as it neither possible nor necessary to produce everything domestically.
Russian authorities will carry on working on expanding and reinforcing government support for industry
“We will tackle specific steps to strengthen the country’s [Russia’s] technological sovereignty, to increase domestic production and manufacturing together with the business and scientific communities, our enterprises, and work teams,” Putin noted.
At the same time, Russia ought to have its own “technological keys” in critical sectors. It is vital that the scientific potential and human resources are focused there, the president stressed.
He noted that in general, the Russian industry is progressing and developing at a solid pace. Moreover, there are new channels for supplying raw materials and components, despite external pressure
. Russia is now also working with reliable interested partners.