Why Are Polish Farmers Blockading Ukraine Border?

Ukrainian authorities’ unwillingness to resolve this gridlock can be explained by the fact that "Poles feel economically dominated by Kiev," Konrad Rekas, Polish politician and independent commentator, told Sputnik.

Tractors flying Polish flags blocked highways and major intersections at the country's border crossings with Ukraine on Tuesday, part of weeks of protests by Polish farmers.There are several major "blocks of issues" regarding the Polish farmers' drive to stage mass cross-border protests, Konrad Rekas, Polish politician and independent commentator, said in an interview with Sputnik.k.He also noted that Poles are well aware that Ukraine’s agri-food production has been taken over by international corporations "or is still in the hands of cosmopolitan oligarchs, just as the so-called Ukrainian transport companies have owners in Germany or the Netherlands."Asked what Kiev's reluctance to address the impasse says about therelationship between the two countries, Rekas argued that "Poles feel economically dominated by Kiev. He went on to say that over the past two years, Polish resources have been shrinking while "Ukrainians' demands are growing.Polish-Ukrainian relations deteriorated significantly last year due to the influx of Ukrainian grain into the EU. Poland, along with Slovakia and Hungary, unilaterally extended a ban on duty-free imports of Ukrainian grain after EU-imposed restrictions expired on September 15, 2023.Ukraine responded by filing a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO). Ukrainian Deputy Economy Minister Taras Kachka said in late September that Kiev would withdraw its WTO complaint against the three EU countries if they provided guarantees that they would not restrict grain exports in the future.

