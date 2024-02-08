https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/russia-china-not-accepting-political-military-pressure-from-united-states-1116665674.html

Russia, China Not Accepting Political, Military Pressure From United States

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed mutual rejection of the US course aimed at interfering in the internal affairs of other countries and exerting political and military pressure, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday

Yury Ushakov, an advisor to the President of the Russian Federation on foreign policy matters, has commented on some of the topics Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping touched upon during their in-depth phone call. "Russian President Vladimir Putin had a comprehensive phone conversation with President of China Xi Jinping," the Kremlin aid said.The presidents summed up the development of the Russian-Chinese inclusive partnership and strategic interaction over the recent period, the statement read."It was once again stated that good neighborly ties between our countries are at an unprecedented high level," the Kremlin said, adding that the sides noted the close interaction between the countries as an important stabilizing factor in global affairs.Russia, China Renounce US Interference in Other State's Affairs"[The sides] expressed mutual rejection of the US course aimed at interfering in the internal affairs of other states. Our countries also do not accept political and military pressure from the United States. And most importantly, the leaders of the two countries understand that the United States is practically implementing a policy of dual containment of both Russia and China," Ushakov told reporters.Developments in Asia-Pacifi RegionWhen discussing the developments in the Asia-Pacific region, Putin confirmed his principled position on the Taiwan issue and support the one-China principle.In addition, the Chinese leader has expressed his support for the priorities of the Russian presidency in BRICS.Joint Energy Projects PromotionRussian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed readiness to promote joint energy projects despite sanctions, Yury Ushakov added.Bilateral Financial Cooperation Ushakov confirmed that Putin and Xi had also discussed financial cooperation between the nations, adding that over 90% of all bilateral transactions are made in rubles and yuan.Record Bilateral Trade TurnoverThe trade between the two countries has exceeded the target level of $200 billion earlier than expected and has now reached a record-high of $227.7 billion, the Kremlin aide shared.

