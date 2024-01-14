https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/china-rebukes-us-state-dept-for-sending-gravely-wrong-signal-to-taiwan-1116156185.html

China resolutely opposes any official interaction between the US and Taiwan and any American interference in Taiwan's internal affairs, regardless of the reasons, and calls on Washington to strictly adhere to the one-China principle and the joint communiques.

China has condemned the US State Department's recent remarks on Taiwan's election, saying they blatantly disregard the one-China policy and the agreed China-US joint communiques, the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday."The US State Department's statement [...] also sends a gravely wrong signal to the 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces. We strongly deplore and resolutely oppose it, and have made serious representations to the US side," the statement read.Emphasizing the importance of the Taiwan issue to China's core interests, the ministry reiterated that upholding the one-China principle is crucial to maintaining stable China-US relations and is a globally recognized norm in international affairs.The ministry also warned US leaders against supporting Taiwan independence, the notion of "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan," and against using the Taiwan issue to contain China."China firmly opposes the US having any form of official interaction with Taiwan and interfering in Taiwan affairs in any way or under any pretext. We urge the US to earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués and act seriously in accordance with the commitments that have been reaffirmed multiple times," the statement explained."We urge the US to stop interactions of an official nature with Taiwan and stop sending any wrong signal to the separatist forces for 'Taiwan independence'," it added.Elections for Taiwan's regional leader and members of parliament were held on Saturday with a 69.8% voter turnout, according to the local election committee. Lai Ching-te of Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was declared the winner leader's election with 40.05% of the vote, with ballots from 17,759 of 17,795 polling stations counted. However, the DPP itself lost 11 parliamentary seats in the election. Lai will be inaugurated on May 20, 2024.Congratulating Lai on his victory, the US State Department released a statement saying: "We also congratulate the Taiwan people for once again demonstrating the strength of their robust democratic system and electoral process.""The partnership between the American people and the people on Taiwan, rooted in democratic values, continues to broaden and deepen across economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties. We look forward to working with Dr. Lai and Taiwan’s leaders of all parties to advance our shared interests and values, and to further our longstanding unofficial relationship," it added.

