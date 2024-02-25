https://sputnikglobe.com/20240225/how-west-encourages-ukraine-to-attack-russia-1116978736.html

How West Encourages Ukraine to Attack Russia

How West Encourages Ukraine to Attack Russia

Ukraine will use weapons transferred from the West only to strike territory that it considers its own, President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Sunday. What does the statement really mean?

2024-02-25T18:54+0000

2024-02-25T18:54+0000

2024-02-25T18:54+0000

volodymyr zelensky

world

sergey lavrov

joe biden

ukraine

russia

kiev

nato

european union (eu)

multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104432/25/1044322500_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_f4852422b776b652c9f413435c31beac.jpg

The German parliament passed a resolution on Thursday on the supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine to hit strategic targets in Russia's rear.But German MPs are reportedly still debating the measure.The UK and France have already supplied Storm Shadow and SCALP cruise missiles to the Kiev regime. Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden's government said it was ready to send similar weapons to Ukraine if Congress approves a new funding package.Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed Kiev would not use those weapons against Russia — despite already doing so."Ukraine does not have the opportunity, does not have the right and will never use its partners' weapons in territories other than Ukrainian temporarily occupied territory," Zelensky said, adding that Kiev is closely cooperating with its Western backers.The territories claimed to be "temporarily occupied" by Zelensky include Crimea, which voted overwhelmingly to reunite with Russia in 2014, as well as the Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions which re-unified with Russia in referendums in 2022.Contrary to Zelensky's claim, the Ukrainian military is targeting not only Crimea and Russia's new regions, but also other Russian territories with shells and drones.Ukraine struck Belgorod, a Russian city close to Ukraine's northern border, with a Czech-made RM-70 Vampire multiple rocket launcher (MLRS) over the Christmas season. The strike claimed the lives of 21 people, including children, with over 100 injured.Ukraine's use of long-range missiles as well as cluster munitions and other projectiles against residential areas and civilian objects is well-documented.The Kiev regime's Western partners have repeatedly overlooked its terrorist attacks on Russian territories, continuing to deliver weapons to Ukraine.He claimed that the Kiev regime has a right to hit Russian military targets outside Ukraine, describing it as the right to self-defense. According to Stoltenberg, it is important for NATO to ensure that Russia "doesn't win on the battlefield, but that Ukraine prevails."Russia has warned that arms supplies to Ukraine are preventing a negotiated end to the conflict and make NATO countries participants in it. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently reiterated that any cargo of weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for Russia.According to Lavrov, the United States and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, not only by supplying arms to the Kiev regime but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy, and other countries. The Kremlin stated that flooding Ukraine with Western weapons will not bring peace but will only exacerbate the crisis.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/schumer-says-zelensky-told-him-ukraine-will-lose-to-russia-without-us-aid-1116945095.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/kiev-terrorizes-donbass-civilians-since-it-cannot-win-on-battlefield-1110294477.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240225/europe-scrambles-to-mobilize-fractured-arms-industry-to-meet-ukraines-voracious-demands-1116961313.html

ukraine

russia

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

volodymyr zelensky, war in ukraine, long-range missiles supplied to ukraine, ukrainian military attack russian territories, scalp cruise missiles, storm shadow, ukraine attacks residential areas, ukraine attacked belgorod, ukraine attacks on civilians