Russian Strategic Missile Forces to Launch 7 ICBMs in 2024 - Defense Ministry
Russian Strategic Missile Forces to Launch 7 ICBMs in 2024 - Defense Ministry
Russia's Strategic Missile Forces plan to conduct seven launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) in 2024, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2024-01-07T13:51+0000
2024-01-07T13:51+0000
2024-01-07T13:57+0000
"This year, the Strategic Missile Forces plan to conduct seven launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles. Over the past five years, the Strategic Missile Forces have carried out over 20 launches of ICBMs as part of flight tests of advanced missile systems and exercises in managing the Russian armed forces," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian Strategic Missile Forces to Launch 7 ICBMs in 2024 - Defense Ministry
13:51 GMT 07.01.2024 (Updated: 13:57 GMT 07.01.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Strategic Missile Forces plan to conduct seven launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) in 2024, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"This year, the Strategic Missile Forces plan to conduct seven launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles. Over the past five years, the Strategic Missile Forces have carried out over 20 launches of ICBMs as part of flight tests of advanced missile systems and exercises in managing the Russian armed forces,"
the ministry said in a statement.