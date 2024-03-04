https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/gulf-countries-condemn-israeli-threat-to-launch-ground-operation-in-rafah---qatar-un-envoy-1117131553.html
Gulf Countries Condemn Israeli Threat to Launch Ground Operation in Rafah - Qatar UN Envoy
Gulf Countries Condemn Israeli Threat to Launch Ground Operation in Rafah - Qatar UN Envoy
Sputnik International
Gulf countries condemn Israeli threats to launch a ground military operation in Rafah, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani said on Monday
2024-03-04T17:40+0000
2024-03-04T17:40+0000
2024-03-04T17:40+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
middle east
rafah
israel
qatar
hamas
the united nations (un)
gaza strip
gaza violence
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0c/1114142710_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5eafc9e63fcf30f1585168a5a1efd9e3.jpg
"We also strongly condemn the Israeli threats to launch a ground military operation in Rafah," Sheikha Alya, who spoke on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council, said during the UNGA, stressing that the threats have increased the levels of escalation and violence. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240219/israel-sets-deadline-on-rafah-invasion-as-us-drafts-ceasefire-resolution-in-major-reversal-1116882732.html
rafah
israel
qatar
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0c/1114142710_116:0:2847:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_99d50e18c479e3217446c9a6a39692b8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us
Gulf Countries Condemn Israeli Threat to Launch Ground Operation in Rafah - Qatar UN Envoy
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Gulf countries condemn Israeli threats to launch a ground military operation in Rafah, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani said on Monday.