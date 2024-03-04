International
Gulf Countries Condemn Israeli Threat to Launch Ground Operation in Rafah - Qatar UN Envoy
Gulf Countries Condemn Israeli Threat to Launch Ground Operation in Rafah - Qatar UN Envoy
Gulf countries condemn Israeli threats to launch a ground military operation in Rafah, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani said on Monday
"We also strongly condemn the Israeli threats to launch a ground military operation in Rafah," Sheikha Alya, who spoke on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council, said during the UNGA, stressing that the threats have increased the levels of escalation and violence. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
Gulf Countries Condemn Israeli Threat to Launch Ground Operation in Rafah - Qatar UN Envoy

17:40 GMT 04.03.2024
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Gulf countries condemn Israeli threats to launch a ground military operation in Rafah, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani said on Monday.
"We also strongly condemn the Israeli threats to launch a ground military operation in Rafah," Sheikha Alya, who spoke on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council, said during the UNGA, stressing that the threats have increased the levels of escalation and violence.

On October 7, the Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. At least 30,000 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.

On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
