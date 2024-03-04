https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/gulf-countries-condemn-israeli-threat-to-launch-ground-operation-in-rafah---qatar-un-envoy-1117131553.html

Gulf countries condemn Israeli threats to launch a ground military operation in Rafah, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani said on Monday

"We also strongly condemn the Israeli threats to launch a ground military operation in Rafah," Sheikha Alya, who spoke on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council, said during the UNGA, stressing that the threats have increased the levels of escalation and violence. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

