OSBU Media Personnel Attend SputnikPro Seminar on Future of Media

The second batch of OSBU -SputnikPro project in 2024 was held today for the OIC States Broadcasting Union (OSBU ) online, at the International Multimedia press center of Sputnik.

Vasily Pushkov, Director of International Cooperation, told participants about the vectors of media development in the modern world, including social networks and the use of AR, VR and AI technologies. 17 media personnel from Morocco, Iran, Egypt and Saudi Arabia joined this master class.In the address note by OSBU president Dr. Amr Ellissy said: “This is a really productive collaboration that we succeeded to develop – both of us – with commitment to professional development of our media personnel: having such programs like SputnikPro from your side and from our side gathering the 57 countries of OSBU whose representatives are really making use of these important lectures”.SputnikPro is a project by Sputnik News Agency and Radio for journalists, students, press service employees and media managers. Its main goal is to promote exchange of expertise and develop professional ties between colleagues worldwide. The project's modules are hosted by Sputnik media managers and other prominent Russian experts.

