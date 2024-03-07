https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/world-youth-festival-attendees-reflect-on-their-experience-in-russia-1117164389.html
World Youth Festival Attendees Reflect on Their Experience in Russia
Russia-hosted World Youth Festival has made quite a splash in the media, shattering false narrative about a militarized closed-off society, hostile to foreigners. Check out Sputnik's exclusive video highlights from some of the festival's international guests
Russian and foreign youth leaders from business, media, international cooperation, culture, science, education, volunteerism and charity have gathered at the largest event of its kind, the World Youth Festival.After experiencing firsthand the vibrant culture and famous Russian hospitality, the participants of the event eagerly spoke to Sputnik to share their impressions, the unexpected things that stood out to them the most.The event serves as an open platform for young, ambitious people who share Russia's vision of values, which radiates throughout the festival.
World Youth Festival Attendees Reflect on Their Experience in Russia
The World Youth Festival, hosted by Russia, has made a splash in the media, shattering the false narrative of a closed society hostile to foreigners. Watch Sputnik's exclusive video highlights from some of the festival's international guests.
Russian and foreign youth leaders from business, media, international cooperation, culture, science, education, volunteerism and charity have gathered at the largest event of its kind, the World Youth Festival
.
After experiencing firsthand the vibrant culture and famous Russian hospitality, the participants of the event eagerly spoke to Sputnik to share their impressions, the unexpected things that stood out to them the most.
The event serves as an open platform for young, ambitious people who share Russia's vision of values, which radiates throughout the festival
.
The World Youth Festival will take place March 1-7 in the federal district of Sirius, located in the southern Krasnodar Territory on the Black Sea coast of Russia. It brings together 20,000 young Russian and foreign experts in various fields from over 180 countries to discuss the most pressing international issues.
Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.