World Youth Festival Attendees Reflect on Their Experience in Russia

Russia-hosted World Youth Festival has made quite a splash in the media, shattering false narrative about a militarized closed-off society, hostile to foreigners. Check out Sputnik's exclusive video highlights from some of the festival's international guests

Russian and foreign youth leaders from business, media, international cooperation, culture, science, education, volunteerism and charity have gathered at the largest event of its kind, the World Youth Festival.After experiencing firsthand the vibrant culture and famous Russian hospitality, the participants of the event eagerly spoke to Sputnik to share their impressions, the unexpected things that stood out to them the most.The event serves as an open platform for young, ambitious people who share Russia's vision of values, which radiates throughout the festival.

