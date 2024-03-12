https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/bidens-2025-budget-proposal-to-backfire-on-him-ahead-of-elections-1117287722.html

Biden's 2025 Budget Proposal to Backfire on Him Ahead of Elections

Biden's 2025 Budget Proposal to Backfire on Him Ahead of Elections

Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden unveiled a new $7.3 trillion budget proposal for fiscal year 2025, including $5.5 trillion in tax hikes on corporations and high-income households. What's wrong with the plan?

2024-03-12T17:50+0000

2024-03-12T17:50+0000

2024-03-12T17:50+0000

joe biden

americas

tom luongo

republicans

international monetary fund

us

opinion

us house of representatives

us debt

democrats

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/11/1116836822_0:0:2907:1635_1920x0_80_0_0_3b94375bc67dda8908e76ade8069c6f4.jpg

Biden's 2025 budget proposal has been met with criticism by House Republicans who said the bill has zero chance of passing the lower chamber."The price tag of President Biden’s proposed budget is yet another glaring reminder of this Administration’s insatiable appetite for reckless spending," a joint statement by House Speaker Mike Johnson and his Republican colleagues read, arguing that it would increase already-high inflation and a national debt that has topped $34.5 trillion."[Biden] is proposing the same punitive measures on the American people that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) imposes on anyone who takes a loan from them: to raise taxes, cut productivity, prioritize foreign bond holders," the analyst added. Democrats see the writing on the wall in recent opinion polls, according to Luongo. A FiveThirtyEight aggregate of polls on March 11 showed 56 percent US respondents opposed of Biden's policies, with just 38 percent approving. It is clear that the Americans have grown weary of the president that "can only seem to spend money overseas while inviting the world in through an open border," Luongo said.Biden's proposal to take money from the rich and spend it on more green initiatives — including allocating $8 billion to the American Climate Corps and $3 billion for the Green Climate Fund — does not meet the daily needs of ordinary Americans, he argued.The analyst expects a fierce behind-the-scenes battle over Biden's budget in the US Congress. Politically, however, the mood in the US has moved away from Biden's plan, the commentator insisted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/special-counsel-hur-stands-by-judgment-of-bidens-poor-mental-state-1117283392.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240309/polarization-is-the-nature-of-us-politics-biden-swaps-sotu-address-for-campaign-speech-1117214772.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

biden's 2025 budget proposal, biden's budget proposal for fiscal year 2025, tax hikes on rich and corporations, house republicans condemn biden's 2025 budget proposal, us inflation, us national debt, biden's spending spree adds to us inflation