Biden Requests $850Bln for Defense in 2025, $34Bln Increase From 2023 Level

Biden Requests $850Bln for Defense in 2025, $34Bln Increase From 2023 Level

President Joe Biden is requesting $850 billion for national defense in fiscal year 2025, marking an increase of $34 billion from the 2023 level, according to a budget request published by the White House on Monday.

"The Budget includes $850 billion in discretionary budget authority for 2025, a $34 billion or 4.1-percent increase from the 2023 enacted level. This growth is in alignment with levels agreed to in the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 and enables DOD [Department of Defense] to make the investments necessary to execute the administration’s 2022 National Security Strategy and 2022 National Defense Strategy," the document said.The president also requests $4 billion for Indo-Pacific deterrence, or $600 million above the 2023 level, and $100 million for military assistance for Taiwan.“The Budget provides over $4 billion to realize a more free, open, secure and connected Indo-Pacific that bolsters U.S. alliances and partnerships, which is nearly $600 million above the 2023 level. This includes $2.1 billion in bilateral and regional foreign assistance, including $100 million for a standalone request for Taiwan military assistance, and $20 million for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework,” the document reads.The Indo-Pacific Strategy total also includes $2 billion to support diplomatic presence and programs in the region, including new and planned US diplomatic posts in the Pacific and Indian Oceans, the document said.To supress Russia's influence in Africa, Biden budget proposal requests $25 million for a new fund."In addition, the Budget provides $25 million for a new Countering Russian Malign Actors in Africa Fund to suppress Russian or other malign actors in the region," the White House said in the budget proposal.What About Ukraine?Biden’s fiscal year 2025 budget request does not address critical support for Ukraine as Congress continues to debate the national security supplemental bill submitted by the Biden administration in October.Biden’s fiscal year 2025 budget reiterates the administration’s call on US lawmakers to pass the $92 billion supplemental bill that includes additional funding for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.At the same time, budget request for 2025 includes $482 million in funds to support Ukraine."The $482 million requested for Ukraine, along with the National Security Supplemental Request, will assist with Ukraine’s economic recovery, bolster Ukraine’s resilience and ability to defend itself against Russia’s full-scale invasion, and ensure progress toward reforms needed for Ukraine’s EU accession," the State Department said in a press release.The Ukraine funding also includes $250 million for economic and development assistance, $95 million in security assistance, $71 million for health programs, and $66 million for other security activities, the release said.NASA and Moon MissionsBdien's fiscal year 2025 budget proposal includes $25 billion for NASA to help build progress on planned moon missions, supporting a transition to commercially-led space stations, among other priorities."The budget requests $25.4 billion in discretionary budget authority for 2025, a 9.1% increase since the start of the Administration, to advance space exploration, improve understanding of the Earth and space, develop and test new aviation and space technologies, and to do this all with increased efficiency, including through the use of tools such as artificial intelligence," the White House said in the budget proposal.NASA's priority goals include exploring the moon with US and international partner astronauts and transitioning from a government-led to commercially-led space stations, according to the budget proposal.For the Artemis moon exploration program Biden is seeking $7.8 billion, which includes new investment in capabilities to deliver cargo to the surface of the moon."The Budget includes $7.8 billion for the Artemis program," the budget proposal said. "The Budget invests in new systems to assist lunar surface science and exploration activities, including a small lunar rover and a large cargo lander that would be used to deliver larger rovers and habitats to the surface in the 2030s."The Artemis program is currently under pressure to find a way to survive after the NASA Inspector General found that the program was on a financially unsustainable path.

