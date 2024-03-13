https://sputnikglobe.com/20240313/ukraine-loses-up-to-460-soldiers-near-avdeyevka-in-past-day---mod-1117304463.html
Russia repelled 12 counterattacks and Ukraine has lost more than 460 soldiers in the Avdeyevka region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Wednesday
The Russian military repelled 12 Ukrainian counterattacks near the settlements of Novobakhmutovka, Pivnichnoye (former Kirovo), Berdychi, Orlovka, and Tonenkoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). Ukraine also lost up to 245 soldiers in the Donetsk area and up to 150 soldiers south of Donetsk, the ministry added. "The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 245 servicemen, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, five military vehicles, and a combat vehicle of the Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system," the MoD also noted. Russia Repels Ukraine's Attempt to Infiltrate Belgorod and Kursk RegionsRussian troops have also prevented the enemy's attempt to infiltrate two bordering Russian regions.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia repelled 12 counterattacks and Ukraine has lost more than 460 soldiers in the Avdeyevka region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Wednesday.
The Russian military repelled 12 Ukrainian counterattacks near the settlements of Novobakhmutovka, Pivnichnoye (former Kirovo), Berdychi, Orlovka, and Tonenkoye in the Donetsk People's Republic
(DPR).
"The enemy lost up to 460 soldiers, a tank, three command and staff vehicles, and 17 combat vehicles," the MoD said.
Ukraine also lost up to 245 soldiers
in the Donetsk area
and up to 150 soldiers south of Donetsk
, the ministry added.
"The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 245 servicemen, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, five military vehicles, and a combat vehicle of the Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system," the MoD also noted.
Russia Repels Ukraine's Attempt to Infiltrate Belgorod and Kursk Regions
Russian troops have also prevented the enemy's attempt to infiltrate two bordering Russian regions
.
"An attempt by the Ukrainian armed forces to break into the Russian border territory in the Belgorod and Kursk regions was thwarted. The enemy losses [in the Kupyansk region] amounted to up to 250 military personnel, seven tanks, seven US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, two armored personnel carriers, four cars, and a US-made M777 howitzer," the MoD also said in a statement.