https://sputnikglobe.com/20240313/ukraine-loses-up-to-460-soldiers-near-avdeyevka-in-past-day---mod-1117304463.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 460 Soldiers Near Avdeyevka in Past Day - MoD

Ukraine Loses Up to 460 Soldiers Near Avdeyevka in Past Day - MoD

Sputnik International

Russia repelled 12 counterattacks and Ukraine has lost more than 460 soldiers in the Avdeyevka region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Wednesday

2024-03-13T12:24+0000

2024-03-13T12:24+0000

2024-03-13T12:24+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

donetsk

belgorod region

kursk region

ministry of defense (mod)

russian defense ministry

dpr

donetsk people’s republic

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/07/1117187321_0:151:3105:1898_1920x0_80_0_0_71a2346008a8058ea4c303ca5e12b8cf.jpg

The Russian military repelled 12 Ukrainian counterattacks near the settlements of Novobakhmutovka, Pivnichnoye (former Kirovo), Berdychi, Orlovka, and Tonenkoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). Ukraine also lost up to 245 soldiers in the Donetsk area and up to 150 soldiers south of Donetsk, the ministry added. "The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 245 servicemen, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, five military vehicles, and a combat vehicle of the Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system," the MoD also noted. Russia Repels Ukraine's Attempt to Infiltrate Belgorod and Kursk RegionsRussian troops have also prevented the enemy's attempt to infiltrate two bordering Russian regions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/ukraine-loses-234-fighters-during-attempt-to-cross-border---mod-1117290140.html

ukraine

russia

donetsk

belgorod region

kursk region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine