Live Updates: Day Two of Russia's Presidential Elections
Live Updates: Day Two of Russia's Presidential Elections
Sputnik International
Russia is holding presidential elections on March 15-17, which will be the eighth in the country's modern history. The President of the Russian Federation is elected for a six-year term by the citizens of the Russian Federation on the basis of universal, equal and direct suffrage by secret ballot.
Live Updates: Day Two of Russia's Presidential Elections

05:45 GMT 16.03.2024
Being updated
Russia is holding presidential elections on March 15-17, which will be the eighth in the country's modern history. The President of the Russian Federation is elected for a six-year term by the citizens of the Russian Federation on the basis of universal, equal and direct suffrage by secret ballot.
As Russia's presidential election enters its second day, international observers are praising its transparency.
One observer from France, Christian Roll, stressed that "there is more democracy here than [in] France," while others praised the compliance of the election procedure with international law.
Follow Sputnik's live coverage to find out more!
Voter Turnout for the 2024 Russian Presidential Election Rises Above 36%
Russia
Italian Election Observer Tours a Moscow Polling Station
