https://sputnikglobe.com/20240315/ukraine-loses-over-2700-soldiers-around-avdeyevka-in-past-week---mod-1117351652.html
Ukraine Loses Over 2,700 Soldiers Around Avdeyevka in Past Week - MoD
Ukraine Loses Over 2,700 Soldiers Around Avdeyevka in Past Week - MoD
Sputnik International
Russia repelled 64 counterattacks in the Avdeyevka area, in the past week, where Ukraine lost over 2,700 soldiers, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Friday
2024-03-15T14:31+0000
2024-03-15T14:31+0000
2024-03-15T14:31+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
dpr
russian ministry of defense
ukraine crisis
belgorod region
kursk region
donetsk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/15/1116903911_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_b7898393bfb9414aad8761253e56356d.jpg
"A total of 64 counterattacks by enemy formations around Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) settlements were repelled," the MoD said in a statement, adding that Ukraine lost over 2,700 soldiers and three tanks, including one Abrams tank, in this particular region from March 9-15. In addition, the ministry noted that Russian troops repelled all Ukrainian attempts to break into Russia's Belgorod and Kursk regions in March 12-15, adding that Ukraine lost over 550 soldiers and 16 tanks in these attempts. Ukraine also lost over 305 soldiers and three tanks in the Kupyansk area in the same time period, the MoD added. The Russian troops also repelled seven counterattacks south of Donetsk, where Ukraine lost over 980 soldiers in the past week, according to the MoD. Moreover, Kiev also lost over 270 soldiers in the Kherson region from March 9-15, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240315/over-three-days-ukraine-looses-1500-saboteurs-in-vain-attempt-to-enter-russia-1117343297.html
russia
belgorod region
kursk region
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/15/1116903911_198:0:1774:1182_1920x0_80_0_0_d028c8d4ec9dc1a5938f612b992e10e0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine
Ukraine Loses Over 2,700 Soldiers Around Avdeyevka in Past Week - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia repelled 64 counterattacks in the Avdeyevka area, in the past week, where Ukraine lost over 2,700 soldiers, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Friday.
"A total of 64 counterattacks by enemy formations around Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) settlements were repelled," the MoD said in a statement, adding that Ukraine lost over 2,700 soldiers and three tanks, including one Abrams tank, in this particular region from March 9-15.
In addition, the ministry noted
that Russian troops repelled all Ukrainian attempts to break into Russia's Belgorod and Kursk regions
in March 12-15, adding that Ukraine lost over 550 soldiers
and 16 tanks in these attempts.
Ukraine also lost over 305 soldiers
and three tanks in the Kupyansk area in the same time period, the MoD added
.
"In addition, four counterattacks of assault groups were repelled [in the Donetsk area] … the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 1,930 military personnel, nine tanks, 12 armored combat vehicles, 41 military vehicles, 18 field artillery guns, two combat vehicles of the Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system and eight field ammunition depots," the ministry underlined, adding that the Russian forces took control of the Nevelskoye settlement.
The Russian troops also repelled seven counterattacks south of Donetsk, where Ukraine lost over 980 soldiers in the past week, according to the MoD. Moreover, Kiev also lost over 270 soldiers in the Kherson region from March 9-15, the ministry said.