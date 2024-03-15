International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 2,700 Soldiers Around Avdeyevka in Past Week - MoD
Russia repelled 64 counterattacks in the Avdeyevka area, in the past week, where Ukraine lost over 2,700 soldiers, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Friday
"A total of 64 counterattacks by enemy formations around Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) settlements were repelled," the MoD said in a statement, adding that Ukraine lost over 2,700 soldiers and three tanks, including one Abrams tank, in this particular region from March 9-15. In addition, the ministry noted that Russian troops repelled all Ukrainian attempts to break into Russia's Belgorod and Kursk regions in March 12-15, adding that Ukraine lost over 550 soldiers and 16 tanks in these attempts. Ukraine also lost over 305 soldiers and three tanks in the Kupyansk area in the same time period, the MoD added. The Russian troops also repelled seven counterattacks south of Donetsk, where Ukraine lost over 980 soldiers in the past week, according to the MoD. Moreover, Kiev also lost over 270 soldiers in the Kherson region from March 9-15, the ministry said.
Ukraine Loses Over 2,700 Soldiers Around Avdeyevka in Past Week - MoD

14:31 GMT 15.03.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia repelled 64 counterattacks in the Avdeyevka area, in the past week, where Ukraine lost over 2,700 soldiers, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Friday.
"A total of 64 counterattacks by enemy formations around Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) settlements were repelled," the MoD said in a statement, adding that Ukraine lost over 2,700 soldiers and three tanks, including one Abrams tank, in this particular region from March 9-15.
In addition, the ministry noted that Russian troops repelled all Ukrainian attempts to break into Russia's Belgorod and Kursk regions in March 12-15, adding that Ukraine lost over 550 soldiers and 16 tanks in these attempts.
Ukraine also lost over 305 soldiers and three tanks in the Kupyansk area in the same time period, the MoD added.

"In addition, four counterattacks of assault groups were repelled [in the Donetsk area] … the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 1,930 military personnel, nine tanks, 12 armored combat vehicles, 41 military vehicles, 18 field artillery guns, two combat vehicles of the Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system and eight field ammunition depots," the ministry underlined, adding that the Russian forces took control of the Nevelskoye settlement.

The Russian troops also repelled seven counterattacks south of Donetsk, where Ukraine lost over 980 soldiers in the past week, according to the MoD. Moreover, Kiev also lost over 270 soldiers in the Kherson region from March 9-15, the ministry said.
