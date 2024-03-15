https://sputnikglobe.com/20240315/ukraine-loses-over-2700-soldiers-around-avdeyevka-in-past-week---mod-1117351652.html

Ukraine Loses Over 2,700 Soldiers Around Avdeyevka in Past Week - MoD

Russia repelled 64 counterattacks in the Avdeyevka area, in the past week, where Ukraine lost over 2,700 soldiers, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Friday

"A total of 64 counterattacks by enemy formations around Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) settlements were repelled," the MoD said in a statement, adding that Ukraine lost over 2,700 soldiers and three tanks, including one Abrams tank, in this particular region from March 9-15. In addition, the ministry noted that Russian troops repelled all Ukrainian attempts to break into Russia's Belgorod and Kursk regions in March 12-15, adding that Ukraine lost over 550 soldiers and 16 tanks in these attempts. Ukraine also lost over 305 soldiers and three tanks in the Kupyansk area in the same time period, the MoD added. The Russian troops also repelled seven counterattacks south of Donetsk, where Ukraine lost over 980 soldiers in the past week, according to the MoD. Moreover, Kiev also lost over 270 soldiers in the Kherson region from March 9-15, the ministry said.

