Two People Killed, Three Injured in Ukrainian Shelling of Russia's Belgorod - Governor

Two people were killed and three others injured as a result of the shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces in Russia's Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Saturday

2024-03-16T08:30+0000

"Unfortunately, two people died: a man and a woman. The man was driving a truck when he was hit by a shell, after which the car crashed into a passenger bus. The residents [inside the bus] were not injured. Another woman died in a garage cooperative, where she and her son came to feed the dogs," the governor said. Medics are fighting for the life of the deceased woman's son who suffered shrapnel wounds to the back of his head, shoulder and chest, Gladkov added. Two more men suffered close head injuries and their condition is satisfactory, he noted, specifying that all the victims were hospitalized.Ukrainian Drones Attacked Syzran and Novokuibyshevsk Oil Refineries in Samara RegionEarlier today, Ukrainian drones attacked the Syzran oil refinery and tried to hit the Novokuibyshevsk refinery in Russia’s Samara Region, regional governor Dmitry Azarov told Sputnik.Azarov noted that there were no injuries among the civilian population, adding that the attempted attack on the refinery in Novokuibyshevsk was thwarted with no injuries either.

