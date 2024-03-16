https://sputnikglobe.com/20240316/two-people-killed-three-injured-in-ukrainian-shelling-of-russias-belgorod---governor-1117363902.html
Two People Killed, Three Injured in Ukrainian Shelling of Russia's Belgorod - Governor
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/10/1117363742_0:251:3072:1979_1920x0_80_0_0_e4e702ef61c02a863d3d3f249d26a1bf.jpg
Two People Killed, Three Injured in Ukrainian Shelling of Russia's Belgorod - Governor
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two people were killed and three others injured as a result of the shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces in Russia's Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Saturday.
"Unfortunately, two people died: a man and a woman. The man was driving a truck when he was hit by a shell, after which the car crashed into a passenger bus. The residents [inside the bus] were not injured. Another woman died in a garage cooperative, where she and her son came to feed the dogs," the governor said.
Medics are fighting for the life of the deceased woman's son who suffered shrapnel wounds to the back of his head, shoulder and chest, Gladkov added. Two more men suffered close head injuries and their condition is satisfactory, he noted, specifying that all the victims were hospitalized.
Ukrainian militants regularly shell Russian territories, including the Belgorod region and new regions that joined Russia in the fall of 2022. Ukrainian troops use kamikaze drones to attack civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and hospitals. Russian authorities are crystal clear on the matter – Ukraine has resorted to “deliberate terrorist attacks” while Western backers of the Kiev regime are turning a blind eye on Ukrainian tactics.
Ukrainian Drones Attacked Syzran and Novokuibyshevsk Oil Refineries in Samara Region
Earlier today, Ukrainian drones attacked
the Syzran oil refinery and tried to hit the Novokuibyshevsk refinery in Russia’s Samara Region, regional governor Dmitry Azarov told Sputnik
.
"This morning, a drone attack was carried out on the Syzran refinery and an attempted attack on the Novokuibyshevsk refinery. As a result, an oil refining unit caught fire on the territory of the Syzran refinery," he said in a statement.
Azarov noted that there were no injuries among the civilian population, adding that the attempted attack on the refinery in Novokuibyshevsk was thwarted with no injuries either.