Russia's FSB Detains Man for Allegedly Plotting Terrorist Attack on Trans-Siberian Railway

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Saturday it had detained a Russian citizen for allegedly planning a terrorist attack on the Trans-Siberian Railway at the direction of Ukrainian intelligence
"The Russian Federal Security Service has detained a Russian citizen ... who was planning to commit a terrorist attack at the Trans-Siberian railway junction in the Sverdlovsk Region at the direction of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. A criminal case has been initiated against the detainee," the FSB said in a statement. The detainee confessed to the crime and is cooperating with the investigation, the statement read. The detainee's criminal activities are being documented, the security agency added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Saturday it had detained a Russian citizen for allegedly planning a terrorist attack on the Trans-Siberian Railway at the direction of Ukrainian intelligence.
"The Russian Federal Security Service has detained a Russian citizen ... who was planning to commit a terrorist attack at the Trans-Siberian railway junction in the Sverdlovsk Region at the direction of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. A criminal case has been initiated against the detainee
," the FSB said in a statement.
The detainee confessed to the crime and is cooperating with the investigation, the statement read.
The man was recruited by the Ukrainian special services in the city of Lvov and underwent sabotage training, the FSB noted, adding that he had later been sent to Russia to derail trains carrying cargo needed for the country's special military op.
"As part of the investigation, [the authorities] seized the means of conspiratorial communication with the curator, a device for derailing trains, as well as money transferred to him by the Ukrainian intelligence for preparing and executing the crimes," the FSB also said.
The detainee's criminal activities
are being documented, the security agency added.