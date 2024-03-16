International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240316/russias-fsb-detains-man-for-allegedly-plotting-terrorist-attack-on-trans-siberian-railway-1117365614.html
Russia's FSB Detains Man for Allegedly Plotting Terrorist Attack on Trans-Siberian Railway
Russia's FSB Detains Man for Allegedly Plotting Terrorist Attack on Trans-Siberian Railway
Sputnik International
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Saturday it had detained a Russian citizen for allegedly planning a terrorist attack on the Trans-Siberian Railway at the direction of Ukrainian intelligence
2024-03-16T10:35+0000
2024-03-16T10:35+0000
russia
russia
ukraine
russian federal security service (fsb)
trans-siberian railway
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/07/1113174802_0:35:3072:1763_1920x0_80_0_0_159345c36efc746f2e9c55534510705f.jpg
"The Russian Federal Security Service has detained a Russian citizen ... who was planning to commit a terrorist attack at the Trans-Siberian railway junction in the Sverdlovsk Region at the direction of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. A criminal case has been initiated against the detainee," the FSB said in a statement. The detainee confessed to the crime and is cooperating with the investigation, the statement read. The detainee's criminal activities are being documented, the security agency added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240316/two-people-killed-three-injured-in-ukrainian-shelling-of-russias-belgorod---governor-1117363902.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/07/1113174802_301:0:3032:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ba8b4aaa7732f7781c5e0de6d62d7f6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian attacks on russia, ukrainian terrorism, ukrainian terrorists in russia
ukrainian attacks on russia, ukrainian terrorism, ukrainian terrorists in russia

Russia's FSB Detains Man for Allegedly Plotting Terrorist Attack on Trans-Siberian Railway

10:35 GMT 16.03.2024
© Sputnik / Dmitry MakeevFSB Special Forces in Action
FSB Special Forces in Action - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.03.2024
© Sputnik / Dmitry Makeev
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Saturday it had detained a Russian citizen for allegedly planning a terrorist attack on the Trans-Siberian Railway at the direction of Ukrainian intelligence.
"The Russian Federal Security Service has detained a Russian citizen ... who was planning to commit a terrorist attack at the Trans-Siberian railway junction in the Sverdlovsk Region at the direction of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. A criminal case has been initiated against the detainee," the FSB said in a statement.
The detainee confessed to the crime and is cooperating with the investigation, the statement read.
A fragment of a shell lying on the ground after a shelling by the Ukrainian military in Belgorod, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.03.2024
Russia
Two People Killed, Three Injured in Ukrainian Shelling of Russia's Belgorod - Governor
08:30 GMT

The man was recruited by the Ukrainian special services in the city of Lvov and underwent sabotage training, the FSB noted, adding that he had later been sent to Russia to derail trains carrying cargo needed for the country's special military op.

"As part of the investigation, [the authorities] seized the means of conspiratorial communication with the curator, a device for derailing trains, as well as money transferred to him by the Ukrainian intelligence for preparing and executing the crimes," the FSB also said.
The detainee's criminal activities are being documented, the security agency added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала