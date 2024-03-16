https://sputnikglobe.com/20240316/russias-fsb-detains-man-for-allegedly-plotting-terrorist-attack-on-trans-siberian-railway-1117365614.html

Russia's FSB Detains Man for Allegedly Plotting Terrorist Attack on Trans-Siberian Railway

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Saturday it had detained a Russian citizen for allegedly planning a terrorist attack on the Trans-Siberian Railway at the direction of Ukrainian intelligence

"The Russian Federal Security Service has detained a Russian citizen ... who was planning to commit a terrorist attack at the Trans-Siberian railway junction in the Sverdlovsk Region at the direction of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. A criminal case has been initiated against the detainee," the FSB said in a statement. The detainee confessed to the crime and is cooperating with the investigation, the statement read. The detainee's criminal activities are being documented, the security agency added.

