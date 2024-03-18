https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/whats-the-buffer-zone-putin-proposed-in-ukraine-1117410009.html

What's the 'Buffer Zone' Putin Proposed in Ukraine?

What's the 'Buffer Zone' Putin Proposed in Ukraine?

At a press briefing on the outcome of the 2024 election, newly re-elected Vladimir Putin stated that Russia could be forced to create a "buffer zone" in the territories currently controlled by the Kiev regime.

President Vladimir Putin told journalists on Sunday that a potential "buffer zone" could be created to prevent Kiev from shelling Russia's territories with NATO-grade weapons in its possession.Later in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified that the measure proposed by the president would be necessary to thwart continuous artillery and drone strikes by the Kiev regime against Russia's residential areas and civilian facilities. "They can only be secured by creating a certain corridor, a certain buffer zone, so that any means that the enemy can use to strike are beyond reach," Peskov told reporters."In our case, the second option appears to be more relevant: that is when one of the parties organizes a military operation to ensure a certain security zone outside its borders, citing the fact that a threat comes from a neighboring state," he said.According to Poletaev, Russia attempted to negotiate a kind of buffer zone with other participants of the Normandy Four within the framework of the 2014 and 2015 Minsk Agreements to ensure Donbass civilians' security amid Ukraine's indiscriminate shelling of the region.The Kiev regime failed to observe the agreements, however, while Ukraine's Western backers later admitted that they used the Minsk Accords as an operational pause for the Ukrainian military buildup.The depth of the buffer zone depends on what kind of weapons would be used by the Ukrainian military, Poletaev continued.At the same time, however, the buffer zone won't prevent the enemy from attacking the Russian territory by drones and long-range missiles, the analyst remarked. Most recently, Ukraine has stepped up drone strikes on Russian facilities, while an intercepted conversation by senior German officers exposed their plans to use Taurus missiles against Russia's civilian objects. The Taurus cruise missile boasts a firing range of up to 500 km.Judging from the Kiev regime and the collective West's rhetoric, they are unwilling to hold negotiations on ceasing hostilities that inflict damage on the Russian civilian population, Poletaev noted. Therefore, according to the analyst, the only solution to this dilemma is "moving the frontline" away from Russia's borders. Ukraine's shelling and incursion into Russia's border regions leave Moscow with little if any other сhoice, Poletaev believes.Russian President Putin touched upon creating a buffer zone back in June 13, 2023, in response to Ukraine's incursions, sabotage attacks, and shelling of the Russian territory.Putin noted at the time that the Kremlin had to see how the situation evolves. As Ukraine's sabotage attacks and terrorist actions against Russian civilians continue, Moscow appears to double down on considering the option.

