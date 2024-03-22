https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/ukraine-brought-upon-itself-russias-retaliatory-strikes--more-will-follow-1117487266.html

Ukraine Brought Upon Itself Russia’s Retaliatory Strikes & 'More Will Follow'

The Kiev regime brought upon itself Russia’s retaliatory strikes disrupting Ukraine's energy facilities, the functioning of military-industrial enterprises, and more attacks will follow, Evgeny Mikhailov told Sputnik.

The Kiev regime brought upon itself Russia’s massive retaliatory strikes disrupting Ukraine's energy facilities, the functioning of military-industrial enterprises. Evgeny Mikhailov, political scientist, director of the Center for Strategic Studies of the South Caucasus, told Sputnik that "They forced us to take such serious preventive measures," stressing that "this is not the last such strike, and more will follow."Russia has carried out massive drone and rocket attacks targeting electrical power facilities across much of Ukraine.The country's Dnepr Hydroelectric Power Plant was knocked out of action due to significant damage after being hit eight times, Ukrainian prosecutor's office said. The overnight strikes were “the largest attack on the Ukrainian energy sector in recent times."“It is already clear now that after Dnepr Hydroelectric Power Plant was targeted, Kharkov is virtually without electricity, internet traffic has sharply decreased throughout Ukraine, internet communications have suffered, and there are power outages in many cities," Mikhailov noted.Russia has demonstrated that it is capable of inflicting hefty blows on Ukraine’s infrastructure that cause significant losses and damage, said the exter.The Russian strikes are part of the overall logical strategy of the national Armed Forces, agreed veteran Russian military expert Ivan Konovalov. The attacks are of a 'combined' nature, he noted: Russian forces are acting on the front line and targeting Ukraine's energy systems deep in the rear. The Ukrainian military-industrial complex has long ceased to exist, Konovalov noted, as it "was destroyed long before the start of Russia’s special military operation, when Kiev broke off cooperation ties with Russia in the field of military-technical cooperation."He stressed that any military-industrial enterprise on the territory of Ukraine is a legitimate target for Russia’s Armed Forces. And since some of Kiev's Western patrons floated ideas of building weapons factories on Ukrainian soil, these strikes carried out by Russia could be seen as “a warning” that “they will all come under attack.”Russia's strikes came after a series of attempts by Ukrainian forces to break into the Russian border regions of Belgorod and Kursk were repulsed "thanks to the coordinated actions of the forces guarding the state border of the Russian Federation," the Defense Ministry said.A spate of Ukrainian drone attacks also targeted Russian oil refineries. Those acts triggered a flurry of concerns in Washington, Mikhailov believes, where they see that “Russia’s hands are no longer tied.”

