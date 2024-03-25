International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/terrorism-used-in-hybrid-war-to-provoke-ethnic-religious-tensions---csto-head-1117542329.html
Terrorism Used in Hybrid War to Provoke Ethnic, Religious Tensions - CSTO Head
Terrorism Used in Hybrid War to Provoke Ethnic, Religious Tensions - CSTO Head
Sputnik International
Terrorism is used as a weapon of hybrid war, provokes interethnic and interreligious strife, therefore the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member countries need tools to counter this phenomenon, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov told Sputnik on Monday, commenting on the concert venue terrorist attack near Moscow
2024-03-25T13:27+0000
2024-03-25T13:27+0000
world
moscow concert hall attack
moscow
collective security treaty organization (csto)
csto
terrorist attack
terrorism
imangali tasmagambetov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/18/1117528503_0:102:2723:1633_1920x0_80_0_0_c008cdcaac9939ad1527e4622cf6bdde.jpg
"Terrorism takes on new features and is used as a weapon of hybrid war, when this provokes an increase in dissatisfaction with the actions of the authorities, civil division, interethnic and interreligious strife. Increasingly, this format of terrorist attacks resembles acts of sabotage. This poses the task of all CSTO member states to develop effective tools to counter this threat," Tasmagambetov said. Modern states cannot come to a common position regarding the rejection of such methods of waging political and ideological struggle, the CSTO head said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/eu-open-to-resuming-cooperation-against-terrorism-with-russia-after-crocus-attack---stano-1117539383.html
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/18/1117528503_0:0:2723:2042_1920x0_80_0_0_6f7c0a09b37e7700769603bfaf68115d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
moscow terrorist attack, moscow concert hall attack, who was involved in moscow attack, who is behind moscow terrorist attack, official figures on the moscow attack, victims of the moscow attack, what happened during moscow attack
moscow terrorist attack, moscow concert hall attack, who was involved in moscow attack, who is behind moscow terrorist attack, official figures on the moscow attack, victims of the moscow attack, what happened during moscow attack

Terrorism Used in Hybrid War to Provoke Ethnic, Religious Tensions - CSTO Head

13:27 GMT 25.03.2024
© AFP 2023 / Oliver BunicМемориал в столице Сербии Белграде, посвященный жертвам теракта в "Крокус Сити Холле" в Москве
Мемориал в столице Сербии Белграде, посвященный жертвам теракта в Крокус Сити Холле в Москве - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2024
© AFP 2023 / Oliver Bunic
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Terrorism is used as a weapon of hybrid war, provokes interethnic and interreligious strife, therefore the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member countries need tools to counter this phenomenon, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov told Sputnik on Monday.
"Terrorism takes on new features and is used as a weapon of hybrid war, when this provokes an increase in dissatisfaction with the actions of the authorities, civil division, interethnic and interreligious strife. Increasingly, this format of terrorist attacks resembles acts of sabotage. This poses the task of all CSTO member states to develop effective tools to counter this threat," Tasmagambetov said.
Modern states cannot come to a common position regarding the rejection of such methods of waging political and ideological struggle, the CSTO head said.
Paying tribute to victims of the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack. March 23, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2024
Russia
EU Open to Resuming Cooperation Against Terrorism With Russia After Moscow Concert Hall Attack
11:45 GMT

"Thus, a generally accepted definition of terrorism has not yet been developed, which makes it difficult to coordinate the actions of national states in the fight against this phenomenon. The reasons are obvious — a number of international actors use terrorism to implement their geopolitical interests," Tasmagambetov added.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала