Terrorism Used in Hybrid War to Provoke Ethnic, Religious Tensions - CSTO Head
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Terrorism is used as a weapon of hybrid war, provokes interethnic and interreligious strife, therefore the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member countries need tools to counter this phenomenon, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov told Sputnik on Monday.
"Terrorism takes on new features and is used as a weapon of hybrid war, when this provokes an increase in dissatisfaction with the actions of the authorities, civil division, interethnic and interreligious strife. Increasingly, this format of terrorist attacks resembles acts of sabotage. This poses the task of all CSTO member states to develop effective tools to counter this threat," Tasmagambetov said.
What is known so far about the terrorist attack at Moscow's Crocus City Hall:— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) March 25, 2024
▪️ A Moscow court has arrested four suspects in the March 22 terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall. Two of them have fully admitted their guilt. They face life imprisonment.
▪️ According to the…
Modern states cannot come to a common position regarding the rejection of such methods of waging political and ideological struggle, the CSTO head said.
"Thus, a generally accepted definition of terrorism has not yet been developed, which makes it difficult to coordinate the actions of national states in the fight against this phenomenon. The reasons are obvious — a number of international actors use terrorism to implement their geopolitical interests," Tasmagambetov added.