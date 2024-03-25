https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/terrorism-used-in-hybrid-war-to-provoke-ethnic-religious-tensions---csto-head-1117542329.html

Terrorism Used in Hybrid War to Provoke Ethnic, Religious Tensions - CSTO Head

Terrorism is used as a weapon of hybrid war, provokes interethnic and interreligious strife, therefore the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member countries need tools to counter this phenomenon, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov told Sputnik on Monday, commenting on the concert venue terrorist attack near Moscow

"Terrorism takes on new features and is used as a weapon of hybrid war, when this provokes an increase in dissatisfaction with the actions of the authorities, civil division, interethnic and interreligious strife. Increasingly, this format of terrorist attacks resembles acts of sabotage. This poses the task of all CSTO member states to develop effective tools to counter this threat," Tasmagambetov said. Modern states cannot come to a common position regarding the rejection of such methods of waging political and ideological struggle, the CSTO head said.

