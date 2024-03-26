International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/iran-russia-might-sign-comprehensive-strategic-partnership-treaty-in-2024---ambassador-1117561690.html
Iran, Russia Might Sign Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty in 2024 - Ambassador
Iran, Russia Might Sign Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty in 2024 - Ambassador
Sputnik International
Iran and Russia might sign a treaty on a comprehensive strategic partnership this year, with the location of the signing to be negotiated, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said on Tuesday
2024-03-26T13:37+0000
2024-03-26T13:37+0000
world
khasem jalali
russia
iran
moscow
sputnik
moscow concert hall attack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1a/1117561530_0:0:2841:1598_1920x0_80_0_0_52debd07d46ea81fb41f0c6b9db42193.jpg
"In 2024, hopefully, this document will be signed … The most important thing is to have this document drawn up," Jalali told a press conference at the international multimedia press center of the Rossiya Segodnya media group. Tehran has sent Moscow a number of amendments to the draft agreement, and Russian officials are studying them, the ambassador said. The place of signing the treaty will be negotiated by officials, he added. During the press conference, Jalali once again expressed his condolences over the deadly attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow on Friday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240313/brics-powers-russia-iran-and-china-flex-military-muscle-in-massive-naval-drills-1117308975.html
russia
iran
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1a/1117561530_110:0:2841:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_446d13ba059877968c06d78f4de988f3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia and iran allies, russia supports iran, are russia and iran close, russia iran partnership, russia iran collaboration
russia and iran allies, russia supports iran, are russia and iran close, russia iran partnership, russia iran collaboration

Iran, Russia Might Sign Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty in 2024 - Ambassador

13:37 GMT 26.03.2024
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi shake hands as they pose for a photo before a meeting at the Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi shake hands as they pose for a photo before a meeting at the Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2024
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran and Russia might sign a treaty on a comprehensive strategic partnership this year, with the location of the signing to be negotiated, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said on Tuesday.
"In 2024, hopefully, this document will be signed … The most important thing is to have this document drawn up," Jalali told a press conference at the international multimedia press center of the Rossiya Segodnya media group.
Tehran has sent Moscow a number of amendments to the draft agreement, and Russian officials are studying them, the ambassador said.
Russia, Iran and China stage week-long large-scale drills in the Gulf of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean. Screenshot of Russian Defense Ministry video. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2024
Military
BRICS+ Powers Russia, Iran and China Flex Military Muscle in Massive Naval Drills
13 March, 18:08 GMT
The place of signing the treaty will be negotiated by officials, he added.
During the press conference, Jalali once again expressed his condolences over the deadly attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow on Friday.
"Our country and Russia will of course cooperate more closely on the issue of terrorism, we cooperate regularly and share our experiences," he said.

In February, Russian Ambassador to Iran Alexey Dedov told Sputnik that the development of the agreement was at its final stage.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала