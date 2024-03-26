https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/iran-russia-might-sign-comprehensive-strategic-partnership-treaty-in-2024---ambassador-1117561690.html

Iran, Russia Might Sign Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty in 2024 - Ambassador

Iran and Russia might sign a treaty on a comprehensive strategic partnership this year, with the location of the signing to be negotiated, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said on Tuesday

"In 2024, hopefully, this document will be signed … The most important thing is to have this document drawn up," Jalali told a press conference at the international multimedia press center of the Rossiya Segodnya media group. Tehran has sent Moscow a number of amendments to the draft agreement, and Russian officials are studying them, the ambassador said. The place of signing the treaty will be negotiated by officials, he added. During the press conference, Jalali once again expressed his condolences over the deadly attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow on Friday.

