https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/iran-russia-might-sign-comprehensive-strategic-partnership-treaty-in-2024---ambassador-1117561690.html
Iran, Russia Might Sign Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty in 2024 - Ambassador
Iran, Russia Might Sign Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty in 2024 - Ambassador
Sputnik International
Iran and Russia might sign a treaty on a comprehensive strategic partnership this year, with the location of the signing to be negotiated, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said on Tuesday
2024-03-26T13:37+0000
2024-03-26T13:37+0000
2024-03-26T13:37+0000
world
khasem jalali
russia
iran
moscow
sputnik
moscow concert hall attack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1a/1117561530_0:0:2841:1598_1920x0_80_0_0_52debd07d46ea81fb41f0c6b9db42193.jpg
"In 2024, hopefully, this document will be signed … The most important thing is to have this document drawn up," Jalali told a press conference at the international multimedia press center of the Rossiya Segodnya media group. Tehran has sent Moscow a number of amendments to the draft agreement, and Russian officials are studying them, the ambassador said. The place of signing the treaty will be negotiated by officials, he added. During the press conference, Jalali once again expressed his condolences over the deadly attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow on Friday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240313/brics-powers-russia-iran-and-china-flex-military-muscle-in-massive-naval-drills-1117308975.html
russia
iran
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1a/1117561530_110:0:2841:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_446d13ba059877968c06d78f4de988f3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia and iran allies, russia supports iran, are russia and iran close, russia iran partnership, russia iran collaboration
russia and iran allies, russia supports iran, are russia and iran close, russia iran partnership, russia iran collaboration
Iran, Russia Might Sign Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty in 2024 - Ambassador
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran and Russia might sign a treaty on a comprehensive strategic partnership this year, with the location of the signing to be negotiated, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said on Tuesday.
"In 2024, hopefully, this document will be signed … The most important thing is to have this document drawn up," Jalali told a press conference at the international multimedia press center of the Rossiya Segodnya media group.
Tehran has sent Moscow
a number of amendments to the draft agreement, and Russian officials are studying them, the ambassador said.
The place of signing the treaty will be negotiated by officials
, he added.
During the press conference, Jalali once again expressed his condolences over the deadly attack
on the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow on Friday.
"Our country and Russia will of course cooperate more closely on the issue of terrorism, we cooperate regularly and share our experiences," he said.
In February, Russian Ambassador to Iran Alexey Dedov told Sputnik that the development of the agreement was at its final stage.