Russia's State Duma Presses Western Nations to Probe Terrorism Financing

The State Duma, the nation's lower house of parliament, has urged Western countries to investigate the funding of terrorist attacks targeting Russia.

Members of the State Duma and several public figures have collectively sent a letter to law enforcement agencies in Russia, Germany, Cyprus, the United States, and France, urging them to investigate the organization and financing of terrorist attacks by the US, NATO member states, and Ukrainian intelligence services against Russia. As follows from the letter published by State Duma MP Yana Lantratova (A Just Russia – For Truth) on her Telegram channel, it was also signed by State Duma MPs Nikolai Kharitonov (Communist Party), Andrey Krasov (United Russia), philosopher Alexander Dugin, and former Verkhovna Rada MP Andrey Derkach. The letter was addressed to the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, the Investigative Committee of Russia, the Federal Ministry of Justice of Germany, the US Department of Justice, and to the authorities of Cyprus, and France. The letter lists terrorist acts committed in recent years, including the sabotage of Nord Stream-1 and Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline, the murder of political analyst and publicist Darya Dugina, journalists Vladlen Tatarsky and Gonzalo Lira, the assassination attempt on writer Zakhar Prilepin, and others. "The methods used by the United States, NATO, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, and now possibly involving ISIS*, to achieve their goals are not only a direct threat to millions of people but also an undisguised attack on human rights," emphasized Lantratova. According to her, the legislator and the other authors of the letter are convinced that all those involved in terrorism must be held accountable for their actions, including making payments to the affected party, blocking accounts and freezing the assets of terrorists, as well as directly confiscating their property. Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow is unlikely to require Western assistance in investigating the terrorist attack against "Crocus City Hall". It appears that the investigation may be biased towards promoting a theory that Ukraine is not involved in the massacre, which would align more closely with Western interests.* ISIS (also known as ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.

