Russia Will Find Solutions to All Its Problems, Security Issues - Putin

Sputnik International

Russia will find solutions to all the problems and security issues that it faces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Now there is a security issue in all these [new] regions… We will solve all our problems. We will resolve these security issues, and the plans we are talking about now should be built with some perspective," Putin said at a meeting on the creation of federal year-round seaside resorts.The president underlined that now is the time to plan for what would be required once those plans were fully implemented.

