Russia Will Find Solutions to All Its Problems, Security Issues - Putin
Russia will find solutions to all the problems and security issues that it faces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Now there is a security issue in all these [new] regions… We will solve all our problems. We will resolve these security issues, and the plans we are talking about now should be built with some perspective," Putin said at a meeting on the creation of federal year-round seaside resorts.The president underlined that now is the time to plan for what would be required once those plans were fully implemented.
17:24 GMT 28.03.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will find solutions to all the problems and security issues that it faces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Now there is a security issue in all these [new] regions… We will solve all our problems. We will resolve these security issues, and the plans we are talking about now should be built with some perspective," Putin said at a meeting on the creation of federal year-round seaside resorts.
The president underlined that now is the time to plan for what would be required once those plans were fully implemented.

A shooting occurred last Friday in the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk, just outside Moscow, followed by a massive fire. A Sputnik correspondent who witnessed the attack reported that a number of gunmen in camouflage broke into the music hall, shooting people point-blank and throwing incendiary bombs. The Russian Investigative Committee said that at least 143 people were killed as a result of the terrorist attack.

