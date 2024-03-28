https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/us-supply-chain-task-force-assesses-disruptions-after-key-bridge-collapse---white-house-1117618586.html

The Biden administration's Supply Chain Disruption Task Force has held a meeting to discuss the potential national problems caused by the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore and the ensuing chaos in the city, which is one of the largest ports in the US, the White House announced in a readout on Thursday.

"[On Wednesday] the National Economic Council convened a meeting of the Biden-Harris Administration Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force to discuss potential impacts on regional and national supply chains from the collapse of the Frederick (sic) Scott Key Bridge and partial closure of the port of Baltimore," the release said. The White House apparently intended to refer to the Francis Scott Key bridge, which collapsed early Tuesday after it was rammed by a cargo ship. At the meeting, members of the task force shared real-time analysis of sectors with significant activity through the Port of Baltimore, including automobiles, farm machinery and agricultural products. The task force will coordinate federal outreach and efforts to assist impacted industries and will continue to monitor shipping activity at alternative ports, the White House said.

