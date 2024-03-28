https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/us-supply-chain-task-force-assesses-disruptions-after-key-bridge-collapse---white-house-1117618586.html
US Supply Chain Task Force Assesses Disruptions After Key Bridge Collapse - White House
The Biden administration's Supply Chain Disruption Task Force has held a meeting to discuss the potential national problems caused by the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore and the ensuing chaos in the city, which is one of the largest ports in the US, the White House announced in a readout on Thursday.
"[On Wednesday] the National Economic Council convened a meeting of the Biden-Harris Administration Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force to discuss potential impacts on regional and national supply chains from the collapse of the Frederick (sic) Scott Key Bridge and partial closure of the port of Baltimore," the release said. The White House apparently intended to refer to the Francis Scott Key bridge, which collapsed early Tuesday after it was rammed by a cargo ship. At the meeting, members of the task force shared real-time analysis of sectors with significant activity through the Port of Baltimore, including automobiles, farm machinery and agricultural products. The task force will coordinate federal outreach and efforts to assist impacted industries and will continue to monitor shipping activity at alternative ports, the White House said.
"[On Wednesday] the National Economic Council convened a meeting of the Biden-Harris Administration Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force to discuss potential impacts on regional and national supply chains from the collapse of the Frederick (sic) Scott Key Bridge and partial closure of the port of Baltimore," the release said.
The White House apparently intended to refer to the Francis Scott Key bridge, which collapsed early Tuesda
y after it was rammed by a cargo ship.
The port of Baltimore is one of the nation’s largest shipping hubs and the Francis Scott Key Bridge is critical to travel in the Northeast Corridor, the White House acknowledged.
"Since the collapse of the Frederick (sic) Scott Key Bridge, the White House and federal agencies have engaged extensively with industry, ocean carriers, ports and labor unions to minimize disruptions as shipments are rerouted while the port of Baltimore is closed to ship traffic," the readout said, again using the name "Fredrick" instead of Francis.
At the meeting, members of the task force shared real-time analysis of sectors with significant activity through the Port of Baltimore, including automobiles, farm machinery and agricultural products. The task force will coordinate federal outreach and efforts to assist impacted industries and will continue to monitor shipping activity at alternative ports, the White House
said.
Opened in 1977, the Francis Scott Key Bridge was named for poet Francis Scott Key, the author of the US national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner."