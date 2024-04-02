https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/israeli-strike-on-iranian-consulate-in-syria-risks-escalation---russian-embassy-1117698337.html

Israeli Strike on Iranian Consulate in Syria Risks Escalation - Russian Embassy

Israeli Strike on Iranian Consulate in Syria Risks Escalation - Russian Embassy

Sputnik International

The deadly Israeli airstrike on the consular annex of the Iranian Embassy in Syria has the potential for further escalation across the Middle East, the Russian Embassy in Tehran warned on Tuesday.

2024-04-02T12:18+0000

2024-04-02T12:18+0000

2024-04-02T12:18+0000

world

middle east

israel

iran

syria

iranian foreign ministry

russian embassy

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/02/1117697107_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b4471d0ed6043ca73a141e640d1d86cf.jpg

"This step is not only a gross violation of all international rules, including the Vienna Convention that guarantees the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises, but it can also lead to further escalation in the Middle East, which may have unpredictable consequences," the embassy said in a statement. The diplomatic mission added it was "deeply shocked" by the attack and offered its condolences to the bereaved families. Earlier in the day, top Iranian diplomat Hossein Amirabdollahian said the foreign ministry had summoned a Swiss embassy official, who represents US interests in Iran, to warn him that Washington, Israel's key ally, would be held accountable for the attack. The Iranian Foreign Ministry threatened Israel with reprisals on Monday. The Iranian mission to the United Nations sent a letter to the Security Council asking it to convene a meeting on the Israeli attack.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/iran-vows-to-retaliate-after-israeli-attack-on-consulate-in-damascus-1117693749.html

israel

iran

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israeli strikes on syria, israeli strikes in the middle east, israel vs iran, attacks on iran