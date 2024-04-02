https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/israeli-strike-on-iranian-consulate-in-syria-risks-escalation---russian-embassy-1117698337.html
Israeli Strike on Iranian Consulate in Syria Risks Escalation - Russian Embassy
Israeli Strike on Iranian Consulate in Syria Risks Escalation - Russian Embassy
Sputnik International
The deadly Israeli airstrike on the consular annex of the Iranian Embassy in Syria has the potential for further escalation across the Middle East, the Russian Embassy in Tehran warned on Tuesday.
2024-04-02T12:18+0000
2024-04-02T12:18+0000
2024-04-02T12:18+0000
world
middle east
israel
iran
syria
iranian foreign ministry
russian embassy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/02/1117697107_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b4471d0ed6043ca73a141e640d1d86cf.jpg
"This step is not only a gross violation of all international rules, including the Vienna Convention that guarantees the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises, but it can also lead to further escalation in the Middle East, which may have unpredictable consequences," the embassy said in a statement. The diplomatic mission added it was "deeply shocked" by the attack and offered its condolences to the bereaved families. Earlier in the day, top Iranian diplomat Hossein Amirabdollahian said the foreign ministry had summoned a Swiss embassy official, who represents US interests in Iran, to warn him that Washington, Israel's key ally, would be held accountable for the attack. The Iranian Foreign Ministry threatened Israel with reprisals on Monday. The Iranian mission to the United Nations sent a letter to the Security Council asking it to convene a meeting on the Israeli attack.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/iran-vows-to-retaliate-after-israeli-attack-on-consulate-in-damascus-1117693749.html
israel
iran
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/02/1117697107_80:0:2811:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_af5a9492c9cc64f1893b883d8caa02d1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
israeli strikes on syria, israeli strikes in the middle east, israel vs iran, attacks on iran
israeli strikes on syria, israeli strikes in the middle east, israel vs iran, attacks on iran
Israeli Strike on Iranian Consulate in Syria Risks Escalation - Russian Embassy
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The deadly Israeli airstrike on the consular annex of the Iranian Embassy in Syria has the potential for further escalation across the Middle East, the Russian Embassy in Tehran warned on Tuesday.
"This step is not only a gross violation of all international rules, including the Vienna Convention that guarantees the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises, but it can also lead to further escalation in the Middle East, which may have unpredictable consequences," the embassy said in a statement.
The diplomatic mission added it was "deeply shocked
" by the attack and offered its condolences
to the bereaved families.
Earlier in the day, top Iranian diplomat Hossein Amirabdollahian said the foreign ministry had summoned a Swiss embassy official, who represents US interests in Iran, to warn him that Washington, Israel's key ally, would be held accountable
for the attack.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry threatened Israel with reprisals
on Monday. The Iranian mission to the United Nations sent a letter to the Security Council asking it to convene a meeting on the Israeli attack.
On Monday, Israel carried out an airstrike on the Iranian Consulate General building in Damascus, destroying the building. Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said seven of its members were killed in the attack, including two commanders.