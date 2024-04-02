International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/israeli-strike-on-iranian-consulate-in-syria-risks-escalation---russian-embassy-1117698337.html
Israeli Strike on Iranian Consulate in Syria Risks Escalation - Russian Embassy
Israeli Strike on Iranian Consulate in Syria Risks Escalation - Russian Embassy
Sputnik International
The deadly Israeli airstrike on the consular annex of the Iranian Embassy in Syria has the potential for further escalation across the Middle East, the Russian Embassy in Tehran warned on Tuesday.
2024-04-02T12:18+0000
2024-04-02T12:18+0000
world
middle east
israel
iran
syria
iranian foreign ministry
russian embassy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/02/1117697107_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b4471d0ed6043ca73a141e640d1d86cf.jpg
"This step is not only a gross violation of all international rules, including the Vienna Convention that guarantees the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises, but it can also lead to further escalation in the Middle East, which may have unpredictable consequences," the embassy said in a statement. The diplomatic mission added it was "deeply shocked" by the attack and offered its condolences to the bereaved families. Earlier in the day, top Iranian diplomat Hossein Amirabdollahian said the foreign ministry had summoned a Swiss embassy official, who represents US interests in Iran, to warn him that Washington, Israel's key ally, would be held accountable for the attack. The Iranian Foreign Ministry threatened Israel with reprisals on Monday. The Iranian mission to the United Nations sent a letter to the Security Council asking it to convene a meeting on the Israeli attack.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/iran-vows-to-retaliate-after-israeli-attack-on-consulate-in-damascus-1117693749.html
israel
iran
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/02/1117697107_80:0:2811:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_af5a9492c9cc64f1893b883d8caa02d1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israeli strikes on syria, israeli strikes in the middle east, israel vs iran, attacks on iran
israeli strikes on syria, israeli strikes in the middle east, israel vs iran, attacks on iran

Israeli Strike on Iranian Consulate in Syria Risks Escalation - Russian Embassy

12:18 GMT 02.04.2024
© AFP 2023 / LOUAI BESHARAEmergency and security personnel extinguish a fire at the site of strikes which hit a building annexed to the Iranian embassy in Syria's capital Damascus, on April 1, 2024.
Emergency and security personnel extinguish a fire at the site of strikes which hit a building annexed to the Iranian embassy in Syria's capital Damascus, on April 1, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2024
© AFP 2023 / LOUAI BESHARA
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The deadly Israeli airstrike on the consular annex of the Iranian Embassy in Syria has the potential for further escalation across the Middle East, the Russian Embassy in Tehran warned on Tuesday.
"This step is not only a gross violation of all international rules, including the Vienna Convention that guarantees the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises, but it can also lead to further escalation in the Middle East, which may have unpredictable consequences," the embassy said in a statement.
The diplomatic mission added it was "deeply shocked" by the attack and offered its condolences to the bereaved families.
Earlier in the day, top Iranian diplomat Hossein Amirabdollahian said the foreign ministry had summoned a Swiss embassy official, who represents US interests in Iran, to warn him that Washington, Israel's key ally, would be held accountable for the attack.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry threatened Israel with reprisals on Monday. The Iranian mission to the United Nations sent a letter to the Security Council asking it to convene a meeting on the Israeli attack.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2024
World
Iran Vows to Retaliate After Israeli Attack on Consulate in Damascus
10:13 GMT

On Monday, Israel carried out an airstrike on the Iranian Consulate General building in Damascus, destroying the building. Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said seven of its members were killed in the attack, including two commanders.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала