Upper House Calls on UN to Condemn Western Meddling in Russia's Presidential Vote

The Federation Council adopted an appeal to UN and parliaments of the world that calls to denounce action of collective West aimed at interfering into Russian Presidential election.

Previously, Valentina Matvienko, chairperson of Russia's Federation Council (upper house), handed down instructions to the Committee on International Affairs and the Commission for the Protection of State Sovereignty to take action on this matter.The Russian senators noted that the chamber “strongly condemns” external interference attempts in the preparation and carrying out of the presidential elections in the Russian Federation, which began even before these elections were set in place.The statement also points out that actions to disrupt the Russian presidential election "were also taken by the Kiev regime, instigated by their NATO handlers". “Armed formations of Ukraine shelled polling stations in the border regions of the Russian Federation, and actively used explosive-carrying unmanned aerial vehicles against civilian objects in the constituent entities of the Russian Federation during the election period, in addition to carrying out armed incursion attempts on the territory of the Kursk and Belgorod regions, which were solidly repulsed. As a result of these criminal actions, civilians, including children, were killed,” the legislators noted. The presidential election in Russia ran from March 15 to 17. After processing 100% of the ballots, the current President Vladimir Putin received 87.28% of the votes.

