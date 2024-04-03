https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/federation-council-urges-un-to-denounce-west-attempts-to-meddle-into-russian-presidential-election--1117711871.html
Upper House Calls on UN to Condemn Western Meddling in Russia's Presidential Vote
The Federation Council adopted an appeal to UN and parliaments of the world that calls to denounce action of collective West aimed at interfering into Russian Presidential election.
2024-04-03T08:26+0000
2024-04-03T08:26+0000
2024-04-03T08:52+0000
Previously, Valentina Matvienko, chairperson of Russia's Federation Council (upper house), handed down instructions to the Committee on International Affairs and the Commission for the Protection of State Sovereignty to take action on this matter.The Russian senators noted that the chamber “strongly condemns” external interference attempts in the preparation and carrying out of the presidential elections in the Russian Federation, which began even before these elections were set in place.The statement also points out that actions to disrupt the Russian presidential election "were also taken by the Kiev regime, instigated by their NATO handlers". “Armed formations of Ukraine shelled polling stations in the border regions of the Russian Federation, and actively used explosive-carrying unmanned aerial vehicles against civilian objects in the constituent entities of the Russian Federation during the election period, in addition to carrying out armed incursion attempts on the territory of the Kursk and Belgorod regions, which were solidly repulsed. As a result of these criminal actions, civilians, including children, were killed,” the legislators noted. The presidential election in Russia ran from March 15 to 17. After processing 100% of the ballots, the current President Vladimir Putin received 87.28% of the votes.
russian federation
Previously, Valentina Matvienko, chairperson of Russia's Federation Council (upper house), handed down instructions to the Committee on International Affairs and the Commission for the Protection of State Sovereignty to take action on this matter.
“The Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation calls on the UN, international parliamentary organizations and parliaments of foreign states to condemn the actions of the countries of the collective West coordinated by Washington to interfere in the preparation and conduct of the presidential elections of the Russian Federation, to impede the free expression of Russian citizens’ will, as well as to encourage terrorism and extremism in order to destabilize the situation in Russia during the election campaign,” says the text of the adopted appeal.
The Russian senators noted that the chamber “strongly condemns” external interference attempts in the preparation and carrying out of the presidential elections in the Russian Federation, which began even before these elections were set in place.
“Russian senators welcome the position of the world majority of nations, which refused to back the statement initiated by the United States and its satellites condemning the organization of the presidential elections in the Russian Federation,” the upper house of the Russian parliament added.
The statement also points out that actions to disrupt the Russian presidential election "were also taken by the Kiev regime, instigated by their NATO handlers".
“Armed formations of Ukraine shelled polling stations in the border regions of the Russian Federation, and actively used explosive-carrying unmanned aerial vehicles against civilian objects in the constituent entities of the Russian Federation during the election period, in addition to carrying out armed incursion attempts on the territory of the Kursk and Belgorod regions, which were solidly repulsed. As a result of these criminal actions, civilians, including children, were killed,” the legislators noted.
The presidential election in Russia ran from March 15 to 17. After processing 100% of the ballots, the current President Vladimir Putin received 87.28% of the votes.