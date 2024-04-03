https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/hungary-against-nato-strengthening-coordinating-role-in-supplying-arms-to-ukraine-1117721512.html
Hungary Against NATO Strengthening Coordinating Role in Supplying Arms to Ukraine
Hungary Against NATO Strengthening Coordinating Role in Supplying Arms to Ukraine
Sputnik International
Hungary is the only NATO ally that opposed the idea of strengthening the alliance’s coordinating role in supplying arms to Ukraine and training Ukrainian soldiers, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.
2024-04-03T15:24+0000
2024-04-03T15:24+0000
2024-04-03T15:24+0000
world
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/03/1117721345_0:291:2667:1791_1920x0_80_0_0_a7b21350d74b281ae86f8bdafb7819be.jpg
"Now proposals have been put forward which unfortunately carry the threat of NATO crossing red lines. And NATO may be closer to this war than ever before. The proposals are for NATO to increase its coordinating role in agreeing arms deliveries and training soldiers in Ukraine," Szijjarto said in a video address, posted on his social media. The minister added that the vast majority of NATO countries, 31 countries, agree with this idea.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240331/new-western-armored-vehicle-coalition-unlikely-to-turn-the-tide-of-ukrainian-conflict-1117675171.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/03/1117721345_0:41:2667:2041_1920x0_80_0_0_775e0e691ceccecc2329dc9130c94ca4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons
Hungary Against NATO Strengthening Coordinating Role in Supplying Arms to Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary is the only NATO ally that opposed the idea of strengthening the alliance’s coordinating role in supplying arms to Ukraine and training Ukrainian soldiers, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.
"Now proposals have been put forward which unfortunately carry the threat of NATO crossing red lines. And NATO may be closer to this war than ever before. The proposals are for NATO to increase its coordinating role in agreeing arms deliveries and training soldiers in Ukraine
," Szijjarto said in a video address, posted on his social media.
The minister added that the vast majority of NATO countries, 31 countries, agree with this idea.
"But we said today that Hungary is not willing [to participate] and will not participate in this," Szijjarto noted.