Hungary Against NATO Strengthening Coordinating Role in Supplying Arms to Ukraine

Hungary Against NATO Strengthening Coordinating Role in Supplying Arms to Ukraine

Hungary is the only NATO ally that opposed the idea of strengthening the alliance’s coordinating role in supplying arms to Ukraine and training Ukrainian soldiers, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

"Now proposals have been put forward which unfortunately carry the threat of NATO crossing red lines. And NATO may be closer to this war than ever before. The proposals are for NATO to increase its coordinating role in agreeing arms deliveries and training soldiers in Ukraine," Szijjarto said in a video address, posted on his social media. The minister added that the vast majority of NATO countries, 31 countries, agree with this idea.

