https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/split-over-ukraine-aid-prompts-unprecedented-czech-slovak-rupture-1117444378.html

Split Over Ukraine Aid Prompts 'Unprecedented' Czech-Slovak Rupture

Split Over Ukraine Aid Prompts 'Unprecedented' Czech-Slovak Rupture

Sputnik International

Disagreements over further support for Ukraine have caused an “unprecedented rupture” between the Czech and Slovak governments, underscored The Washington Post.

2024-03-20T08:23+0000

2024-03-20T08:23+0000

2024-03-20T08:23+0000

world

ukraine

russia

viktor orban

petr fiala

robert fico

sergey lavrov

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/14/1117442196_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_12e39a034864d456864bd9b8d23c82aa.jpg

Waning desire to continue propping up the Kiev regime is increasingly becoming a deal breaker in relations between states, government, and politicians.Disagreements over further support for Ukraine have caused an “unprecedented rupture” between the Czech and Slovak governments, The Washington Post has underscored.While the two countries, which emerged after the bifurcation of Czechoslovakia, have maintained warm relations until now, the past month has witnessed a growing split between them, the publication pointed out.The government in Prague, led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala, is fervidly pro-Kiev, while Slovakia’s PM Robert Fico has been adamantly against sending weapons to Ukraine, Kiev’s potential NATO membership, and sanctions on Russia.There had never been "open rhetorical confrontation" between the two governments until NATO's proxy conflict against Russia in Ukraine, it was stressed.Prague, which has been overly zealous in its eagerness to provide Ukraine with ammunition, opted for an unprecedented snub earlier in March. It suspended intergovernmental consultations with Bratislava in the wake of a meeting between the Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.Fiala noted at the time that, “it is impossible to conceal the fact that there are significant differences of opinion on some key foreign policy issues.”In response, Robert Fico openly addressed Fiala in a video posted on social media, where he warned Prague against putting Slovak-Czech relations "in danger.”“We note that the Czech government has decided to jeopardize them because it has an interest in supporting the war in Ukraine, while the Slovak government talks about peace. Your decision will not affect our sovereign policy,” the Slovak prime minister said.Earlier in March, Robert Fico stressed that he was "not convinced of the sincerity of the West to achieve peace in Ukraine." He added in a social media post that "the Western strategy of using the war in Ukraine to weaken Russia economically, militarily and politically is not working.”Fico was also sharply critical of recent comments by French President Emmanuel Macron suggesting the possibility of European troops being sent to Ukraine. The proposal was broadly rejected by leaders throughout the continent, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.Fico’s sovereign foreign policy, undeterred by pressure from the West, is similar to the stance adopted by Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Budapest has since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict been consistently calling for a ceasefire and peace negotiations between Moscow and Kiev, and opposed sanctions on Russian energy. In March 2022, Hungary's parliament banned the delivery of weapons to Ukraine from the country's soil. Earlier in the year, Viktor Orban said Hungary seeks to deepen economic cooperation with Russia in areas not affected by sanctions, since economic life will continue after the end of the conflict in Ukraine."There will be trade, there will be economics, and for us this will be an important relationship and an important market opportunity,” Orban said at the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/slovak-prime-minister-urges-parliamentary-vote-against-sending-troops-to-ukraine-1117398960.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240311/hungarys-orban-says-trump-pledged-not-to-provide-financial-aid-to-ukraine-1117247730.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

robert fico and petr fiala rift over ukraine aid, hungary seks to strengthen ties with russia, slovakia's ties with russia, slovakia's rift with czechia over ukraine aid, hungarian prime minister viktor orban,