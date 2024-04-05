https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/top-uk-diplomat-urges-nato-to-up-defense-spending-amid-possible-trump-return-1117762156.html
Top UK Diplomat Urges NATO to Up Defense Spending Amid Possible Trump Return
Top UK Diplomat Urges NATO to Up Defense Spending Amid Possible Trump Return
Sputnik International
Increasing NATO defense spending and gearing up the alliance in its strongest form will protect it from risks connected with former US President Donald Trump's potential reelection in November, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron told the Daily Mail newspaper.
2024-04-05T14:45+0000
2024-04-05T14:45+0000
2024-04-05T14:45+0000
world
donald trump
david cameron
joe biden
ukraine
united kingdom (uk)
nato
nato enlargement
nato expansion
russia-nato showdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/08/1117210172_0:0:2049:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_3f1a3750cad99ec835a2078a40851d83.jpg
In February, Trump said that if elected as the US president he would not protect the countries that do not "pay" their "bills." As of 2023, one third of the alliance's countries met the NATO defense spending target of 2% of GDP, with two-thirds expected to meet it by the end of 2024. He added that if by the end of the year Russia has not achieved a lot on the battlefield, "then a new or re-elected President will see Ukraine is an issue worth investing in." At the same time, Cameron acknowledged that he was concerned over the fact everyone was getting exhausted by the Ukraine conflict, adding that next week he would fly to the United States to try to convince the US Congress to pass the foreign aid bill with $60 billion for Ukraine, which has been stalled since February.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/from-founding-to-expansion-reflecting-on-75-years-of-nato-1117736866.html
ukraine
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/08/1117210172_0:0:2049:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_f2a394fd06f6037f15a931d341850ae5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nato enlargement, nato expansion, who’s joining nato, finland and sweden in nato, new nato members, why is hungary against nato expansion, why is nato expanding, nato expanding eastward, nato vs russia, threats to nato, nato spending quotas, how much money do nato members spend on defense, nato defense spending
nato enlargement, nato expansion, who’s joining nato, finland and sweden in nato, new nato members, why is hungary against nato expansion, why is nato expanding, nato expanding eastward, nato vs russia, threats to nato, nato spending quotas, how much money do nato members spend on defense, nato defense spending
Top UK Diplomat Urges NATO to Up Defense Spending Amid Possible Trump Return
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Increasing NATO defense spending and gearing up the alliance in its strongest form will protect it from risks connected with former US President Donald Trump's potential reelection in November, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron told the Daily Mail newspaper.
In February, Trump said that if elected as the US president
he would not protect the countries that do not "pay
" their "bills
." As of 2023, one third of the alliance's countries met the NATO defense spending target of 2% of GDP
, with two-thirds expected to meet it by the end of 2024.
"Whoever the new president is, if they can see NATO is strong and growing and spending at 2 per cent plus and Sweden and Finland – highly capable countries – are members, the new President will want to invest in that success and be part of that success," the minister said on Thursday.
He added that if by the end of the year Russia has not achieved a lot on the battlefield, "then a new or re-elected President will see Ukraine is an issue worth investing in."
At the same time, Cameron acknowledged that he was concerned over the fact everyone was getting exhausted by the Ukraine conflict
, adding that next week he would fly to the United States to try to convince the US Congress to pass the foreign aid bill with $60 billion for Ukraine
, which has been stalled since February.
The next US presidential election is slated for November 2024. The main contenders expected on the ballot in November are US President Joe Biden and former US President Donald Trump, who have both grabbed enough delegates' votes to be nominated as their respective Democratic and Republican parties' presumptive nominees.