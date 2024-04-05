https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/us-congresswoman-says-earthquakes-eclipses-represent-strong-signs-from-god-to-repent-1117765644.html

US Congresswoman Says Earthquakes, Eclipses Represent ‘Strong Signs’ From God to Repent

US Congresswoman Says Earthquakes, Eclipses Represent ‘Strong Signs’ From God to Repent

Sputnik International

An earthquake on the eastern coast of the United States on Friday and a total solar eclipse on April 8 represent signals from God for the country to repent, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Friday.

2024-04-05T17:14+0000

2024-04-05T17:14+0000

2024-04-05T17:14+0000

americas

us

marjorie taylor greene

kathy hochul

new york city

new york

un security council (unsc)

the united nations (un)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/05/1117765722_0:0:2879:1620_1920x0_80_0_0_ad7a8a74ae118d96efa535bb833435e2.jpg

“God is sending America strong signs to tell us to repent. Earthquakes and eclipses and many more things to come,” Greene said in a statement via social media platform X. Greene said that she prays the US listens to such signals. Earlier on Friday, a magnitude 4.8 earthquake hit occurred near New York City. The geological event resulted in ground stops at area airports, but there were no life-threatening situations reported, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said. The UN Security Council was discussing the situation in Palestine, when the UN headquarters building began to shake as a result of the earthquake and cause the meeting to be briefly stopped. However, the meeting continued shortly thereafter.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/unsc-meeting-briefly-interrupted-by-powerful-5-magnitude-earthquake-in-new-york-1117762511.html

americas

new york city

new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ny earthquake, nyc earthquake, unsc interrupted by earthquake