International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/us-congresswoman-says-earthquakes-eclipses-represent-strong-signs-from-god-to-repent-1117765644.html
US Congresswoman Says Earthquakes, Eclipses Represent ‘Strong Signs’ From God to Repent
US Congresswoman Says Earthquakes, Eclipses Represent ‘Strong Signs’ From God to Repent
Sputnik International
An earthquake on the eastern coast of the United States on Friday and a total solar eclipse on April 8 represent signals from God for the country to repent, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Friday.
2024-04-05T17:14+0000
2024-04-05T17:14+0000
americas
us
marjorie taylor greene
kathy hochul
new york city
new york
un security council (unsc)
the united nations (un)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/05/1117765722_0:0:2879:1620_1920x0_80_0_0_ad7a8a74ae118d96efa535bb833435e2.jpg
“God is sending America strong signs to tell us to repent. Earthquakes and eclipses and many more things to come,” Greene said in a statement via social media platform X. Greene said that she prays the US listens to such signals. Earlier on Friday, a magnitude 4.8 earthquake hit occurred near New York City. The geological event resulted in ground stops at area airports, but there were no life-threatening situations reported, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said. The UN Security Council was discussing the situation in Palestine, when the UN headquarters building began to shake as a result of the earthquake and cause the meeting to be briefly stopped. However, the meeting continued shortly thereafter.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/unsc-meeting-briefly-interrupted-by-powerful-5-magnitude-earthquake-in-new-york-1117762511.html
americas
new york city
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/05/1117765722_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5540f917d4a88763bae14f41a936f5bc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ny earthquake, nyc earthquake, unsc interrupted by earthquake
ny earthquake, nyc earthquake, unsc interrupted by earthquake

US Congresswoman Says Earthquakes, Eclipses Represent ‘Strong Signs’ From God to Repent

17:14 GMT 05.04.2024
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev / Go to the mediabankA view shows a partial solar eclipse, in St. Petersburg, Russia
A view shows a partial solar eclipse, in St. Petersburg, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2024
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An earthquake on the eastern coast of the United States on Friday and a total solar eclipse on April 8 represent signals from God for the country to repent, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Friday.
God is sending America strong signs to tell us to repent. Earthquakes and eclipses and many more things to come,” Greene said in a statement via social media platform X.
Greene said that she prays the US listens to such signals.
View of Manhattan, New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2024
Americas
UNSC Meeting Briefly Interrupted by Powerful 5+ Magnitude Earthquake in New York
14:54 GMT
Earlier on Friday, a magnitude 4.8 earthquake hit occurred near New York City. The geological event resulted in ground stops at area airports, but there were no life-threatening situations reported, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said.
The UN Security Council was discussing the situation in Palestine, when the UN headquarters building began to shake as a result of the earthquake and cause the meeting to be briefly stopped. However, the meeting continued shortly thereafter.

On April 8, a total solar eclipse will be visible across the US. Solar eclipses occur when the moon blocks out the Sun while passing between the Sun and the Earth. Eclipses have also historically held religious significance or been attributed to supernatural forces.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала