US Congresswoman Says Earthquakes, Eclipses Represent ‘Strong Signs’ From God to Repent
An earthquake on the eastern coast of the United States on Friday and a total solar eclipse on April 8 represent signals from God for the country to repent, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Friday.
“God is sending America strong signs to tell us to repent. Earthquakes and eclipses and many more things to come,” Greene said in a statement via social media platform X. Greene said that she prays the US listens to such signals. Earlier on Friday, a magnitude 4.8 earthquake hit occurred near New York City. The geological event resulted in ground stops at area airports, but there were no life-threatening situations reported, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said. The UN Security Council was discussing the situation in Palestine, when the UN headquarters building began to shake as a result of the earthquake and cause the meeting to be briefly stopped. However, the meeting continued shortly thereafter.
US Congresswoman Says Earthquakes, Eclipses Represent ‘Strong Signs’ From God to Repent
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An earthquake on the eastern coast of the United States on Friday and a total solar eclipse on April 8 represent signals from God for the country to repent, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Friday.
“God is sending America strong signs to tell us to repent. Earthquakes and eclipses and many more things to come,” Greene said in a statement via social media platform X.
Greene said that she prays the US listens to such signals.
Earlier on Friday, a magnitude 4.8 earthquake hit occurred near New York City
. The geological event resulted in ground stops at area airports, but there were no life-threatening situations reported, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said.
The UN Security Council was discussing the situation in Palestine
, when the UN headquarters building began to shake as a result of the earthquake and cause the meeting to be briefly stopped. However, the meeting continued shortly thereafter.
On April 8, a total solar eclipse will be visible across the US. Solar eclipses occur when the moon blocks out the Sun while passing between the Sun and the Earth. Eclipses have also historically held religious significance or been attributed to supernatural forces.