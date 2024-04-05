https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/unsc-meeting-briefly-interrupted-by-powerful-5-magnitude-earthquake-in-new-york-1117762511.html

UNSC Meeting Briefly Interrupted by Powerful 5+ Magnitude Earthquake in New York

UNSC Meeting Briefly Interrupted by Powerful 5+ Magnitude Earthquake in New York

Sputnik International

The UN Security Council meeting on Friday was briefly interrupted due to an earthquake, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

2024-04-05T14:54+0000

2024-04-05T14:54+0000

2024-04-05T14:56+0000

americas

us

new york

new jersey

european mediterranean seismological centre (emsc)

earthquake

un security council (unsc)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105454/11/1054541119_0:116:3229:1932_1920x0_80_0_0_9426795ef74470b130bb4ac85e9d06d5.jpg

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake hit New York and New Jersey on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre estimated the magnitude at 5.5.The epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.There is no information about possible casualties or damage.Meanwhile, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the UN Security Council meeting on Friday was briefly interrupted due to an earthquake.The UN Security Council was discussing the situation in Palestine, when the UN headquarters building began to shake as a result of the earthquake and cause the meeting to be briefly stopped. However, the meeting continued shortly thereafter.

americas

new york

new jersey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new york, new yourk earthquzke, earthquake hits new york, unsc meeting interrupted, unsc meeting interrupted by earthquake