UNSC Meeting Briefly Interrupted by Powerful 5+ Magnitude Earthquake in New York
UNSC Meeting Briefly Interrupted by Powerful 5+ Magnitude Earthquake in New York
Sputnik International
The UN Security Council meeting on Friday was briefly interrupted due to an earthquake, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.
A magnitude 4.8 earthquake hit New York and New Jersey on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre estimated the magnitude at 5.5.The epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.There is no information about possible casualties or damage.Meanwhile, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the UN Security Council meeting on Friday was briefly interrupted due to an earthquake.The UN Security Council was discussing the situation in Palestine, when the UN headquarters building began to shake as a result of the earthquake and cause the meeting to be briefly stopped. However, the meeting continued shortly thereafter.
UNSC Meeting Briefly Interrupted by Powerful 5+ Magnitude Earthquake in New York

14:54 GMT 05.04.2024 (Updated: 14:56 GMT 05.04.2024)
According to seismologists, the earthquake occurred 46 kilometers northwest of the city of Edison in the American state of New Jersey, with a population of about 102,000 people, at 14:23 UTC.
A magnitude 4.8 earthquake hit New York and New Jersey on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre estimated the magnitude at 5.5.
The epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.
There is no information about possible casualties or damage.
Meanwhile, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the UN Security Council meeting on Friday was briefly interrupted due to an earthquake.
The UN Security Council was discussing the situation in Palestine, when the UN headquarters building began to shake as a result of the earthquake and cause the meeting to be briefly stopped. However, the meeting continued shortly thereafter.
