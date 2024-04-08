https://sputnikglobe.com/20240408/us-imports-of-russian-fertilizers-rise-to-over-150-million-1117809061.html

US Imports of Russian Fertilizers Rise to Over $150 Million

February 2024 saw the US imports of Russian fertilizers rise to their highest quantities since June 2023, Sputnik found out based on US Statistics Bureau data.

The US purchased $158.5 million worth of Russian fertilizers by the end of February, according to the official data. Previously, the number peaked last June when the goods imported from Russia to the US amounted to $158.7 million. At the same time, the US doubled its imports of fertilizers in January-February.The bulk of the imports come from purchasing nitrogen and potassium fertilizers, both have been supplied without breaks on a month-to-month basis. In February 2024, nitrogen imports amounted to $84 million and potassium purchases totaled $74 million.Russia’s combined fertilizers are also in high demand in the US market. This February, their overall import was valued at almost $550,000. Besides, the US also buys Russian animal, plant-based and phosphorus fertilizers.

