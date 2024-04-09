https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/ukraine-loses-over-480-soldiers-near-donetsk-in-past-day---mod-1117825772.html

Ukraine Loses Over 480 Soldiers Near Donetsk in Past Day - MoD

Ukraine has lost more than 480 soldiers in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Tuesday.

Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repulsed 11 counterattacks in the Avdeyevka region, and four counterattacks in the Donetsk area. "The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 480 military personnel, seven vehicles, a Polish-made 155 mm Krab self-propelled artillery mount, a UK-made 105 mm L119 gun, a 152 mm Msta-B howitzer, a 122 mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, a 122 mm D-30 howitzer and a 100 mm Rapier anti-tank gun," the MoD said in a statement. Ukraine has also lost up to 240 soldiers around Avdeyevka and up to 110 soldiers south of Donetsk, the statement read.

