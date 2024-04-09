International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Pervomayskoye in the Donetsk area of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), military and political expert Yan Gagin told Sputnik, adding that Russian servicemen had raised a Russian flag there.
"Yes, [Russia] indeed liberated [the settlement], our fighters hoisted the Russian flag," Gagin said. This development shows "the dynamic advance of the Russian army forward, the liberation of the republic's territory," he added.On April 5, Gagin reported that Russian forces had entered the suburb of Chasov Yar in the DPR, a strategically important city crucial to end Ukraine's occupation of the region. This announcement comes amid multiple reports by the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) on Russia's troops occupying better ground across the front lines in the Avdeyevka area (DPR).
17:24 GMT 09.04.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Pervomayskoye in the Donetsk area of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), military and political expert Yan Gagin told Sputnik, adding that Russian servicemen had raised a Russian flag there.
"Yes, [Russia] indeed liberated [the settlement], our fighters hoisted the Russian flag," Gagin said.
This development shows "the dynamic advance of the Russian army forward, the liberation of the republic's territory," he added.
On April 5, Gagin reported that Russian forces had entered the suburb of Chasov Yar in the DPR, a strategically important city crucial to end Ukraine's occupation of the region.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Why Chasov Yar's Liberation is Critical to Oust Ukrainian Military From Donbass
2 April, 18:00 GMT

Chasov Yar is located on a hill 4.3 miles west of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) which was liberated by Russia in May 2023. On the other side of Chasov Yar are Konstantinovka, Kramatorsk, and Slavyansk. The city's geographical position makes it important from a strategic viewpoint: it provides control of the surrounding area for many miles.

This announcement comes amid multiple reports by the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) on Russia's troops occupying better ground across the front lines in the Avdeyevka area (DPR).

As of April 2, Ukrainian military has lost more than 80,000 servicemen, 14,000 units of various weapons, including over 1,200 tanks and other armored vehicles, since January 2024, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said earlier.

