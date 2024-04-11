https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/why-iranian-missiles-can-hit-targets-in-israel-despite-gps-jamming-1117873743.html

Why Iranian Missiles Can Hit Targets in Israel Despite GPS Jamming

No missiles built in Iran over the past 12 years use international positioning systems, including Global Positioning System (GPS), the Fars agency has reported, citing a source in the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/09/1082583937_0:131:2500:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_3f1e49736040287e97457f608747f290.jpg

The Israeli military has intensified scrambling GPS signals across the country while bracing for possible retaliation from Iran or Shiite militias over the assassination of senior Iranian generals in the Syrian capital of Damascus.For their part, the Iranians signaled that Israel's efforts to jam GPS are in vain, since no missiles built by the Islamic Republic over the past decade use international positioning systems.The Iranian comment is by no means an exaggeration, according to Konstantin Sivkov, a member of the Russian Academy of Rocket and Artillery Sciences and doctor of military sciences. He drew attention to the fact that the first US-made Tomahawk missiles carried out precision strikes before the Global Positioning System (GPS) became operational.When GPS became operational in the 1990s, the US military utilized it to correct the rocket's trajectory in the event of urgent changes to the task, aim and location, continued Sivkov. The GPS allows controllers to make corrections to the missile's mission, whereas the Tercom system uses initially uploaded data, according to the expert.Iranian-made missiles using Tercom could hit the mark easily, according to the expert. "The accuracy of Iranian missiles launched in response to the assassination of Gen. Qassem Soleimani was 10-15 meters in terms of circular error probability. This is an excellent result for medium-range ballistic missiles. This is a result equivalent to our Iskanders," Sivkov said, referring to Tehran's Operation Martyr Soleimani of January 8, 2020.While avenging Soleimani's death, the Iranian military fired over 12 ballistic missiles at the al-Asad Airbase in Al Anbar Governorate, western Iraq, as well as another airbase in Erbil, housing American military personnel. As per the US press, no American troops were killed during the attack. Soleimani was assassinated in a US drone strike while he traveled from Baghdad's international airport on January 3, 2020.Iran's return attack was largely symbolic, with then-Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif saying that Tehran did not "seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression."On April 1, an air strike on the Iranian Embassy in Damascus killed 12 people, including General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a commander of the Quds Force, his deputy General Mohammad Hadi Hajriahimi and five other officers.Despite Israel not officially taking responsibility for the attack, Israeli military officials remarks leave little if any doubt about Tel Aviv's complicity. Thus, Tel Aviv military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari rushed to claim to CNN in the wake of the strike that the Iranian embassy buildings were in fact military facilities. Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi stated on April 3 that the attack "will not remain unanswered."

