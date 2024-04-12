https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/israel-prepared-to-defend-itself-against-looming-iranian-attack---defense-minister-1117895759.html

Israel Prepared to Defend Itself Against Looming Iranian Attack - Defense Minister

Israel Prepared to Defend Itself Against Looming Iranian Attack - Defense Minister

Sputnik International

Israel is ready to defend itself against Iran's looming attack on the ground and in the air in close cooperation with partners, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Friday.

2024-04-12T16:38+0000

2024-04-12T16:38+0000

2024-04-12T16:38+0000

middle east

yoav gallant

islamic state

antony blinken

israel

iran

israel defense forces (idf)

us central command (centcom)

military

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091498200_0:122:1590:1016_1920x0_80_0_0_fb87c617bbd2d69a49116a1f3e478064.jpg

"The world sees the true face of Iran, which supports and funds terror proxies across the Middle East, and now threatens to attack Israel. We are prepared to defend ourselves on the ground and in the air, in close cooperation with our partners, and we will know how to respond," Gallant said on X, following a meeting with US Central Command (CENTCOM) head Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla at the Hatzor Airbase in central Israel. In a separate post, Gallant called the US a "true friend of Israel," adding that the two countries "stand shoulder to shoulder" in the face of common threats. Iran said it reserved the right to retaliate against Israel. A US State Department spokesperson said on Thursday that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had called his Chinese, Turkish and Saudi counterparts asking them to urge Tehran "not to escalate." Meanwhile, CBS reported, citing two US officials, that a major Iranian retaliation against Israel was expected as soon as this Friday.IDF Monitors Situation in Iran, Prepares to Repel Threats in Coordination With USThe Israeli military is closely monitoring the situation in Iran and prepares to repel threats in coordination with the US military, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of General Staff LTG Herzi Halevi said on Friday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/wh-expects-scale-of-irans-strike-against-israel-wont-draw-us-into-conflict---report-1117881111.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/5-fearsome-drones-iran-could-use-to-strike-back-at-israel-1117892043.html

israel

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran strikes iraq, iran strikes pakistan, recent missile strikes in the middle east, why did iran attacks iraq, why did iran attack pakistan, what’s behind iran’s missile attacks, iranian missile capabilities, what missiles does iran have, why is iran attacking other countries, relations between iran and iraq, relations between iran and pakistan, iran’s role in the middle east, alliances in the middle east