Israel Prepared to Defend Itself Against Looming Iranian Attack - Defense Minister
Israel is ready to defend itself against Iran's looming attack on the ground and in the air in close cooperation with partners, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Friday.
"The world sees the true face of Iran, which supports and funds terror proxies across the Middle East, and now threatens to attack Israel. We are prepared to defend ourselves on the ground and in the air, in close cooperation with our partners, and we will know how to respond," Gallant said on X, following a meeting with US Central Command (CENTCOM) head Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla at the Hatzor Airbase in central Israel. In a separate post, Gallant called the US a "true friend of Israel," adding that the two countries "stand shoulder to shoulder" in the face of common threats. Iran said it reserved the right to retaliate against Israel. A US State Department spokesperson said on Thursday that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had called his Chinese, Turkish and Saudi counterparts asking them to urge Tehran "not to escalate." Meanwhile, CBS reported, citing two US officials, that a major Iranian retaliation against Israel was expected as soon as this Friday.IDF Monitors Situation in Iran, Prepares to Repel Threats in Coordination With USThe Israeli military is closely monitoring the situation in Iran and prepares to repel threats in coordination with the US military, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of General Staff LTG Herzi Halevi said on Friday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel is ready to defend itself against Iran's looming attack on the ground and in the air in close cooperation with partners, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Friday.
"The world sees the true face of Iran, which supports and funds terror proxies across the Middle East, and now threatens to attack Israel. We are prepared to defend ourselves on the ground and in the air, in close cooperation with our partners, and we will know how to respond
," Gallant said on X, following a meeting with US Central Command
(CENTCOM) head Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla at the Hatzor Airbase in central Israel.
In a separate post, Gallant called the US a "true friend of Israel," adding that the two countries "stand shoulder to shoulder" in the face of common threats.
Kurilla's visit comes amid threats from Tehran to retaliate against Israel for the April 1 airstrike on the consular annex building adjacent to the Iranian Embassy in Damascus. The attack destroyed the building and killed seven members of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, including two generals.
Iran said it reserved the right to retaliate against Israel
. A US State Department spokesperson said on Thursday that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had called his Chinese, Turkish and Saudi counterparts asking them to urge Tehran "not to escalate
."
Meanwhile, CBS reported, citing two US officials, that a major Iranian retaliation against Israel was expected as soon as this Friday.
IDF Monitors Situation in Iran, Prepares to Repel Threats in Coordination With US
The Israeli military is closely monitoring the situation in Iran
and prepares to repel threats in coordination with the US military, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of General Staff LTG Herzi Halevi said on Friday.
"The IDF is very strongly prepared, both offensively and defensively, against any threat. We are at war and have been in a state of high readiness for around half a year. The IDF continues to monitor closely what is happening in Iran and different arenas, constantly preparing to deal with existing and potential threats in coordination with the United States Armed Forces. Our forces are prepared and ready at all times and for any scenario," Halevi said in a statement on Telegram.