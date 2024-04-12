International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/israel-prepared-to-defend-itself-against-looming-iranian-attack---defense-minister-1117895759.html
Israel Prepared to Defend Itself Against Looming Iranian Attack - Defense Minister
Israel Prepared to Defend Itself Against Looming Iranian Attack - Defense Minister
Sputnik International
Israel is ready to defend itself against Iran's looming attack on the ground and in the air in close cooperation with partners, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Friday.
2024-04-12T16:38+0000
2024-04-12T16:38+0000
middle east
yoav gallant
islamic state
antony blinken
israel
iran
israel defense forces (idf)
us central command (centcom)
military
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091498200_0:122:1590:1016_1920x0_80_0_0_fb87c617bbd2d69a49116a1f3e478064.jpg
"The world sees the true face of Iran, which supports and funds terror proxies across the Middle East, and now threatens to attack Israel. We are prepared to defend ourselves on the ground and in the air, in close cooperation with our partners, and we will know how to respond," Gallant said on X, following a meeting with US Central Command (CENTCOM) head Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla at the Hatzor Airbase in central Israel. In a separate post, Gallant called the US a "true friend of Israel," adding that the two countries "stand shoulder to shoulder" in the face of common threats. Iran said it reserved the right to retaliate against Israel. A US State Department spokesperson said on Thursday that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had called his Chinese, Turkish and Saudi counterparts asking them to urge Tehran "not to escalate." Meanwhile, CBS reported, citing two US officials, that a major Iranian retaliation against Israel was expected as soon as this Friday.IDF Monitors Situation in Iran, Prepares to Repel Threats in Coordination With USThe Israeli military is closely monitoring the situation in Iran and prepares to repel threats in coordination with the US military, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of General Staff LTG Herzi Halevi said on Friday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/wh-expects-scale-of-irans-strike-against-israel-wont-draw-us-into-conflict---report-1117881111.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/5-fearsome-drones-iran-could-use-to-strike-back-at-israel-1117892043.html
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091498200_53:0:1533:1110_1920x0_80_0_0_a593a499451083a938bdb92714280a82.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran strikes iraq, iran strikes pakistan, recent missile strikes in the middle east, why did iran attacks iraq, why did iran attack pakistan, what’s behind iran’s missile attacks, iranian missile capabilities, what missiles does iran have, why is iran attacking other countries, relations between iran and iraq, relations between iran and pakistan, iran’s role in the middle east, alliances in the middle east
iran strikes iraq, iran strikes pakistan, recent missile strikes in the middle east, why did iran attacks iraq, why did iran attack pakistan, what’s behind iran’s missile attacks, iranian missile capabilities, what missiles does iran have, why is iran attacking other countries, relations between iran and iraq, relations between iran and pakistan, iran’s role in the middle east, alliances in the middle east

Israel Prepared to Defend Itself Against Looming Iranian Attack - Defense Minister

16:38 GMT 12.04.2024
© Airman 1st Class Kyle CopeAn Israeli air force F-15I Ra'am taxis down the runway during Blue Flag 2019 at Uvda Air Base, Israel, November 4, 2019. The U.S. and Israel have a strong and enduring military-to-military partnership built on trust and developed over decades of cooperation.
An Israeli air force F-15I Ra'am taxis down the runway during Blue Flag 2019 at Uvda Air Base, Israel, November 4, 2019. The U.S. and Israel have a strong and enduring military-to-military partnership built on trust and developed over decades of cooperation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2024
© Airman 1st Class Kyle Cope
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel is ready to defend itself against Iran's looming attack on the ground and in the air in close cooperation with partners, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Friday.
"The world sees the true face of Iran, which supports and funds terror proxies across the Middle East, and now threatens to attack Israel. We are prepared to defend ourselves on the ground and in the air, in close cooperation with our partners, and we will know how to respond," Gallant said on X, following a meeting with US Central Command (CENTCOM) head Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla at the Hatzor Airbase in central Israel.
In a separate post, Gallant called the US a "true friend of Israel," adding that the two countries "stand shoulder to shoulder" in the face of common threats.

Kurilla's visit comes amid threats from Tehran to retaliate against Israel for the April 1 airstrike on the consular annex building adjacent to the Iranian Embassy in Damascus. The attack destroyed the building and killed seven members of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, including two generals.

An Israeli air strike on April 1, 2024, demolished Iran’s consulate in Damascus, killing two Iranian generals and five officers. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2024
World
White House Expects Scale of Imminent Iranian Strike on Israel Won't Draw US Into Conflict - Report
05:36 GMT
Iran said it reserved the right to retaliate against Israel. A US State Department spokesperson said on Thursday that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had called his Chinese, Turkish and Saudi counterparts asking them to urge Tehran "not to escalate."
Meanwhile, CBS reported, citing two US officials, that a major Iranian retaliation against Israel was expected as soon as this Friday.

IDF Monitors Situation in Iran, Prepares to Repel Threats in Coordination With US

The Israeli military is closely monitoring the situation in Iran and prepares to repel threats in coordination with the US military, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of General Staff LTG Herzi Halevi said on Friday.
"The IDF is very strongly prepared, both offensively and defensively, against any threat. We are at war and have been in a state of high readiness for around half a year. The IDF continues to monitor closely what is happening in Iran and different arenas, constantly preparing to deal with existing and potential threats in coordination with the United States Armed Forces. Our forces are prepared and ready at all times and for any scenario," Halevi said in a statement on Telegram.
Iranian drone Mohajer 10 is displayed Iran's defence industry achievements exhibition, on August 23, 2023 in Tehran. Iran unveiled on August 22 its latest domestically built drone that can fly at a higher altitude and for a longer duration with enhanced weapons capabilities, local media reported. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2024
Military
5 Fearsome Drones Iran Could Use to Strike Back at Israel
15:05 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала