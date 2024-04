https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/ukraine-can-fulfill-russias-requirements-without-compromising-own-statehood---russian-un-envoy-1117894002.html

Ukraine Can Fulfill Russia’s Requirements Without Compromising Own Statehood - Russian UN Envoy

Ukraine can reach a peace agreement with Russia and fulfill Moscow’s security requirements without compromising its sovereignty and statehood, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday.

"Our justified and well-grounded demands to our neighbor … are well known. Ukraine can achieve this and meet these demands without detriment to its sovereignty and statehood," Nebenzia said during a meeting of the UN Security Council. The Russian ambassador said if Ukraine wanted peace, it would have reached a peace agreement long ago. Nebenzia also said that Germany was able to end Nazism and Japan was able to end militarism, and these developments did not result in the disappearance of their states. Regarding the current situation, Nebenzia said, given Ukraine’s constant losses on the battlefield, it is being transformed into a terrorist state.

