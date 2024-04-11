Russia Hopes IAEA Will Fairly Assess Ukraine's Attacks on Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant - Envoy

On Sunday, the Zaporozhye NPP's press service reported a drone attack on the dome of the sixth power unit. It was noted that there were no critical damages. Previously, reports were received of drone flights in the area of the canteen and the cargo port.

On Monday, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone was shot down over the station. It fell on the roof of the 6th power unit, with no threats to the safety limits of the Zaporozhye NPP recorded.

On Tuesday, the UAF attacked the training center of the Zaporozhye NPP with a drone, which houses the only full-scale reactor hall simulator in the world.