Russia wishes for a fair assessment from the International Atomic Energy Agency regarding Ukrain's provocative attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant during the next UN Security Council meeting on April 15, the Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.
US, Japan Resist Russia's Arguments on Obligations for All Weapons in UN Resolution
The United States and Japan, draftees of the UNSC resolution on outer space activities, very much resist Russia's arguments to include obligations on all weapons in addition to nuclear ones, Nebenzia said.
UNSC Not Right Body for Outer Space Resolutions, Wider Participation Needed
The Ambassador pointed out that the UNSC is not the right body to adopt resolutions on outer space activities that affect all UN members, commenting on a draft resolution sponsored by the US and Japan to ban nuclear weapons in space.
Russia Hopes IAEA Will Fairly Assess Ukraine's Attacks on Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant - Envoy
17:19 GMT 11.04.2024 (Updated: 17:20 GMT 11.04.2024)
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia wishes for a fair assessment from the International Atomic Energy Agency regarding Ukrain’s provocative attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant during the next UN Security Council meeting on April 15, the Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.
“This topic will be raised at the dedicated meeting on the 15th of April. We hope that a fair assessment of what's going on will be issued by the IAEA leadership and their staff, who are at the NPP and can observe Ukrainian provocations firsthand
,” Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Ukraine, which was called for by the Western states.
On Sunday, the Zaporozhye NPP's press service reported a drone attack on the dome of the sixth power unit. It was noted that there were no critical damages. Previously, reports were received of drone flights in the area of the canteen and the cargo port.
On Monday, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone was shot down over the station. It fell on the roof of the 6th power unit, with no threats to the safety limits of the Zaporozhye NPP recorded.
On Tuesday, the UAF attacked the training center of the Zaporozhye NPP with a drone, which houses the only full-scale reactor hall simulator in the world.
US, Japan Resist Russia's Arguments on Obligations for All Weapons in UN Resolution
The United States and Japan, draftees of the UNSC resolution on outer space activities
, very much resist Russia’s arguments to include obligations on all weapons in addition to nuclear ones, Nebenzia said.
"But the penholders [United States, Japan] fiercely resist our arguments. In other words, they want to include an obligation of non-development of nuclear weapons, specifically designed to be placed in outer space, but resist including a wider similar obligation pertaining to any kind of weapons," he also noted.
UNSC Not Right Body for Outer Space Resolutions, Wider Participation Needed
The Ambassador pointed out that the UNSC is not the right body to adopt resolutions on outer space activities that affect all UN members, commenting on a draft resolution sponsored by the US and Japan to ban nuclear weapons in space.
"It is obvious that the Security Council with its membership limited to 15 is not an appropriate forum to take on space issues which affect wider UN membership
," Nebenzia emphasized.