https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/ukraine-not-showing-readiness-for-dialogue-with-russia---kremlin-1117885167.html

Ukraine Not Showing Readiness for Dialogue With Russia - Kremlin

Ukraine Not Showing Readiness for Dialogue With Russia - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Ukraine is not demonstrating its readiness for dialogue with Russia at the moment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2024-04-12T11:47+0000

2024-04-12T11:47+0000

2024-04-12T11:47+0000

world

dmitry peskov

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

russia

kiev

kremlin

estonia

russian orthodox church

vladimir putin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0d/1117299941_0:76:2113:1265_1920x0_80_0_0_92cbd37fee01781102fe73353efc0952.jpg

"No, we do not feel it," Peskov said, when asked if the Kremlin sees Kiev’s readiness for negotiations, adding that the situation is the same as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s ban on talks with Russia is "still in place." Regarding the upcoming Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland, the spokesman said that holding conferences without Russia is not "rational." Peskov also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed his readiness for dialogue, when he said that negotiations can be based on the draft agreement agreed in Istanbul. "This is only possible in the form of dialogue. The readiness for dialogue, readiness for negotiations was confirmed yesterday by the president," Peskov said.Estonian Minister's Proposal to Label Russian Church as Terrorist Not SmartA proposal to designation the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) as a terrorist organization made in Estonia is not smart, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.Earlier in the day, Estonia Interior Minister Lauri Laanemets said that he will propose to the parliament to declare the Moscow Patriarchate of the ROC as a terrorist organization to ban its activity in the Baltic country.President's Inauguration Reason for New Provocations by EnemiesEvents such as the inauguration of the Russian president are considered by enemies as a reason for new provocations, but Moscow knows how to resist them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday."Such significant, especially symbolic events as the presidential inauguration, of course, are always considered by our enemies as another reason for new attempts to destabilize the situation in Russia. We have learned how to deal with this and how to resist it. We all learned together," Peskov told reporters.Attempts to interfere in Russia's internal affairs continue, the official said, adding that the authorities are taking maximum efforts to ensure security in the country, including information security.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240302/russia-received-no-constructive-proposals-on-ukraine-peace-talks-since-2022--lavrov-1117088921.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/land-of-churches-and-vast-grasslands-why-are-westerners-moving-to-russia-1116922240.html

ukraine

russia

kiev

estonia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict