Russia Unveils 'Square' AI Guidance System for FPV Drones

Russia Unveils 'Square' AI Guidance System for FPV Drones

Russia has designed an intelligent guidance system for FPV drones.

Russian drone and electronic warfare system designers in Tula have successfully developed an intelligent first-person view (FPV) drone guidance system.The novel engineering design allows the unmanned aerial vehicle to recognize and attack targets without human intervention, Andrey Ivanov, the creator of the "Ovod" ("Gadfly") combat FPV drone, told Sputnik.According to the developers, this solution will allow FPV kamikaze drones to attack targets even when communication between the operator and the drone is lost.He added that the AI guidance system ensures the drone continues to accurately engage and hit the target, “regardless of whether it is static or dynamic.”

