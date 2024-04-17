https://sputnikglobe.com/20240417/us-army-struggles-to-develop-new-howitzer-for-close-range-artillery-combat-1117969649.html

US Army Struggles to Develop New Howitzer for Close-Range Artillery Combat

British newspaper The Telegraph reports the Pentagon has been attempting to create a next-generation howitzer since the early 1990s. The Army’s current iteration of armament, dates back to 1963.

The US Army is struggling to update a piece of equipment that’s been a staple of militaries since the 16th century.British newspaper The Telegraph reports the Pentagon has been attempting to create a next-generation howitzer since the early 1990s. The Army’s current iteration of armament, the M-109, dates back to 1963 although the basic design has undergone minor upgrades.Although the US Army has successfully developed long-range artillery such as the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), the failure to produce a new howitzer has turned into an embarrassment for the service as Ukraine has instead relied on European-produced howitzers.Russia has meanwhile excelled in the technology, utilizing a number of models including the D-20, the D-30, the 2S3 Akatsiya, the 2S19 Msta-S, and the 2S5 Giatsint-S. The truck-mounted 2S43 Malva, in service since last year, features a “fire assault” mode allowing the howitzer to obliterate a target with multiple projectiles moving along different trajectories. The armament is one of a number of pieces of Russian military technology that have wowed observers throughout the ongoing Russo-Ukraine war.

