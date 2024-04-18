https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/us-benefits-from-rise-in-energy-prices-unlike-europe---imf-chief-1117996275.html

US Benefits From Energy Price Hikes, Unlike Europe - IMF Chief

US Benefits From Energy Price Hikes, Unlike Europe - IMF Chief

Sputnik International

A recent spike in energy prices benefited the US economy but harmed Europe, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday.

2024-04-18T14:26+0000

2024-04-18T14:26+0000

2024-04-18T15:05+0000

economy

imf

international monetary fund

kristalina georgieva

us

european union (eu)

europe

us-mexico border

immigration

illegal immigrants

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/10/1116199311_0:143:3072:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_63b60f1db5d9d4893c660a6cbef7b99a.jpg

"[The] US has benefited from more favorable conditions in terms of energy prices, something that has been quite a serious factor for Europe, not a positive factor for Europe," Georgieva told reporters, when asked why the US economy is doing better than Europe's. An influx of foreign labor force also helps the US economy, despite creating domestic migration issues, the IMF chief added. Georgieva pointed out that the influx of labor force allows salaries to stay at their current levels because there is no strong pressure on wage growth due to the lack of workers. Among other factors that help the US economy, the IMF chief highlighted its focus on innovation. Europe still has work to do to unleash the power of innovation, Georgieva said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240416/pain-at-the-pump-why-military-action-or-sanctions-against-iran-may-backfire-on-us--allies-1117960384.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

imf forecast, imf latest statements, imf economic outlook, us economy, immigration to the us, labor force in the us, how does immigration affect economy, energy prices, oil prices, rising energy prices